The Score “doesn’t like Auburn in 2021”





Nothing? Nothing nice about Auburn football in 2021? At least that’s what The Score thinks. Alex Kolodziej is apparently more bearish about the Tigers than Yogi, Fozzy and Winnie the Pooh. That would explain his fading Auburn on their meager seven wins this season in the SEC over their upcoming 2021 campaign. Check out his piece, titled “Early CFB Win Totals: Fade Auburn, Wisconsin Bet”: I don’t like anything about Auburn in 2021. Quarterback Bo Nix was in the range of 22-1 to win the Heisman last year after a flashy freshman season, but he took a huge step back. Now he’s gearing up for his junior campaign without his top three receivers from last season in Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove. The running game will be a force, but it remains to be seen if Auburn will lead enough. The Tigers have a new coaching staff, are barely in the top half of the nation in both offensive (No. 60) and defensive production (No. 62), and are pulling the country’s second-hardest schedule. Overall, this is a program that plays in the most grueling conference in football and features only mediocre talent. I expect 2021 will be a huge wake-up call for War Eagle. Let’s just get this out of the way now. Tank Bigsby, Smoke Monday and Roger McCreary are not seen as mediocre talent by any other publication. Bigsby is seen by Bleacher Report as a Heisman candidate, while PFF ranks the Tigers secondary — oh, and not the one calling themselves “DBU” — as the best in college football. Auburn football will realistically be between seven and nine wins in the mix. You have to assume they won’t sweep the SEC’s top dogs (Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M) and risk losing to improved 2020 duds LSU and Penn State down the road. Kolodziej should see a loss to Ole Miss of Arkansas – two teams that defeated the Tigers in 2020 – on the schedule. Fly War Eagle doesn’t see the same, but that’s why they play the games, right? We will review this again in December, Mr Kolodziej.

