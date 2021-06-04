Sports
T&G Hometeam hockey all-stars
Home Team Player of the Year
Madeline Zacchinic
Nashoba Regional, Senior, Midfield
Zacchini capped off her stellar career with her third consecutive Super Team roster and T&G Field Hockey MVP honors. Zacchini led Nashoba to a 14-0 record and in her last game, a win over Marlboro, she provided three assists. Her most memorable moment of the season was Senior Night, and also the chance to play a final high school season with her sister, Abbie, a sophomore. Known for her stick skills, elusiveness and ball control, Zacchini helped Nashoba to the Central Mass. Division 1 Championships to be won back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. She was a two-time Mid-Wach B all-star, earning numerous regional honors during her career. In the fall, she will attend the University of California, Berkeley, where she will play hockey. She plans to become a psychologist or cognitive scientist. She is the daughter of Lori and Edward Zacchini of Bolton.
Paisleigh Atwood
Quaboag Regional, Senior, Mid Midfield
Atwood scored a total of 11 goals and 34 assists to lead the Cougars to an 8-1-1 record. A two-year captain, Atwood was her teams MVP for the second consecutive season. During her career, she started 61 of 72 games and earned SWCL all-star honors four times. Senior Night was her most memorable moment of the season. She was named to the Massachusetts State Field Hockey Coaches Association’s senior academic all-star team. Atwood also played tennis for two seasons. In the fall, she will attend St. Michaels College, where she will study environmental science. She hopes to work for the National Park Service. She is the daughter of Dustin Atwood and Alicia Peltier of West Brookfield.
Hannah Berry
Wachusett Regional, Senior, Center Mid
Berry earned her third straight Super Team roster to become the Mountaineers all-time leader in points. Registering her record 99th career point was her most memorable moment of the season. Berry finished her career with 29 goals and 70 assists. She was a two-time Mid-Wach A all-star and two-year captain. She has twice earned the New England full regional award and twice an academic award from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. In the fall, she will attend the University of Massachusetts, Isenberg School of Management. She is going to study marketing and play hockey. Her goals include winning an Atlantic 10 championship and opening her own gym. She is the daughter of Kerry and Jason Berry of Holden.
Valerie Crory
Littleton High, Senior, Forward
Crory earned her second consecutive and third overall Super Team roster after a total of 20 goals and six assists, leading the Tigers to a 7-2 record. She finished her career with 186 points. Crory was a four-time Mid-Wach D all-star and two-time league MVP. She scored a career-high 43 goals her junior year. This season she was team captain. Crory was also an all-star league in ice hockey and this spring he captains the lacrosse team. In the fall she will go to UMass Lowell, where she will play hockey. She is the daughter of Brittney and Mike Crory of Littleton.
Bella DelNegro
Wachusett Regional, Senior, Striker
DelNegro scored a total of 10 goals and eight assists to help the Mountaineers to a 5-3 record. She finished her standout career with 30 goals and 26 assists. For DelNegro, her most memorable moment of the season came on Senior Night, a great end to an amazing four years. One of her highlights this season was a hat-trick in a win over Shrewsbury. DelNegro is also a member of the lacrosse team. In the fall, she will attend Providence College, where she will study biology. She hopes to pursue a career in the medical field, perhaps in nursing or as a physician assistant. She is the daughter of Victoria and Joseph DelNegro of Sterling.
Maggie Dowd
Doherty High, Junior, Mid Midfield
Dowd scored 11 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Highlanders to a 14-0 record. Handing Notre Dame Academy its first loss, in a battle of undefeated teams, was Dowd’s most memorable moment of the season. Dowd scored in the 4-0 win. A three-year starter, Dowd has helped the Highlanders set a 32-1-1 record for the past three seasons. She was an Inter-High all-star in 2019, when she had 10 goals and six assists. She is verbally committed to playing hockey at UMass Lowell. She would like to pursue a career in nursing. She is the daughter of Jane and Bill Dowd of Worcester.
Nora Frederick
Shrewsbury High, Senior, Keeper
Frederick posted a save rate of .920 and 0.7 goals – against the average to lead the Colonials to a 7-3 record. She acted as team captain. She was the MVP of her teams. Beating Algonquin Regional, 1-0, on Senior Night was Frederick’s most memorable moment of the season. Shrewsbury scored with two minutes to go and Frederick made 18 saves before the shutout. Frederick was also a member of the ice hockey team and is captain of the lacrosse team this spring. In the fall, she will attend Bucknell University, where she will play hockey and study civil engineering. She is the daughter of Sarah and Steven Frederick of Shrewsbury.
Abby Hennessey
Marlboro High, sophomore, middle middle
Hennessey followed a solid freshman season in which she scored three goals and added 15 assists with a strong sophomore season. In a game against Nashoba Regional, she self-started at 25, was carried for five yards, hit the top of the circle and fired the ball into the back corner of the goal. It was her most memorable moment of the season. Hennessey had a goal and an assist in the Panthers opening win over Bromfield. She is also a member of the indoor track and basketball teams and a SAC representative. Her hobbies are CrossFit. She is the daughter of Katherine and Michael Hennessey of Marlboro.
Eleanor Murray
Doherty High, Junior, Centre-Forward
Murray earned her second Super Team honor in a row, surpassing 100 points for her career. Her parents and grandparents in the stands for that game and her sister, Hannah, on the field with her, was her most memorable moment of the year. Murray finished the season with 44 goals and 18 assists to lead the Highlanders to a 14-0 record. Doherty defeated his opponents, 132-6. Murray is a two-time Inter-High all-star and was the conference MVP last season. She also plays for the Highlanders softball team. She is committed to Assumption University, where she plays hockey. She is the daughter of Kevin and Colleen Murray of Worcester.
Macey Poitras-Cotea
Algonquin Regional, Senior, Midfield
Poitras-Cote helped Algonquin to an 8-2 record and the Central Mass. Pod 8 Championship. Beating Wachusett Regional, 3-2, in double overtime to claim the title was Poitras-Cotes’ most memorable moment of the season. Poitras-Cote was a two-year captain and two-time Mid-Wach A all-star. She earned the T&G Division All Star honors last season. She is also a member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. In the fall, Poitras-Cote will attend Wheaton College, where she will play hockey and major in environmental science and minor in urban studies. She is the daughter of Pamela Poitras and Jason Cote of Northboro.
Dajiana Marie Ruffo
Algonquin Regional, Senior, Forward
Ruffo, a two-time T&G Super Team roster, became Algonquins’ all-time leading scorer this season. In a 3-2 win over Wachusett Regional, Ruffo had a goal and two assists to set the record. She finished her outstanding career with 57 goals and 35 assists. Her most memorable moment of the season came at the Central Mass. Pod 8 Championship when she scored the winning run to beat Shrewsbury 1-0. She and Shrewsbury goalkeeper Nora Frederick, one of her club teammates, embraced as a sign of sportsmanship, achievement and friendship. Ruffo was captain this season. She has earned multiple Mid-Wach A all-star awards in her career. She is also a record-setting member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. In the fall, she will attend Merrimack College, where she will play hockey and study sports science. She hopes to work with athletes of all levels and help them become the best they can be. She is the daughter of Nicole Ruffo and Angela Moll of Berlin.
Stephanie Sutton-Brown
North Middlesex Regional, Senior, Midfield/Defense
Sutton Brown, a two-year captain and three-time Mid-Wach C all-star, finished her career with 28 goals and 12 assists. This season, she led the Patriots to a 5-4-1 record. Scoring the winning goal against Lunenburg with 30 seconds left in the regular season on Senior Night was her most memorable moment of the season. In addition to field hockey, Sutton-Brown also accumulated 800 hours of community service during high school, was the athletics department’s sports photographer, was a member of the National Honor Society, and earned a GPA of 4.66. In the fall, she will attend St. Anselm College, where she will play hockey and major in environmental sciences and a minor in international relations. She is the daughter of Katy Sutton-Brown and David Sutton-Brown of Ashby.
Molly Vinton
Notre Dame Academy, Senior, Midfield
Vinton repeated this as a Super Team roster, leading Notre Dame to an 11-2 record. Vinton opened the year with four goals against Worcester Tech and registered hat-tricks in each of the NDAs in the next three games. As part of coach Patty Provost’s 600th win, Vinton was his most memorable moment of the season. Vinton was a four-year member of the hockey team and served as its senior captain. She also played two seasons of lacrosse. In the fall, she will go to Holy Cross, where she will play hockey and study biology. She plans to pursue a career in nursing. She is the daughter of Amanda Malone and Christopher Vinton of Holden.
Honorable Mention
(Players nominated by coaches of each team)
Chloe Belsito, Sutton
Taylor Breen, Shrewsbury
Lela Boermeester, Nashoba
Abby Bouchard, Quaboag
Bryn Burnham, Wachusett
Gianna Derienzo, Hopedale
Shae Dupuis, Murdock
Katelyn Fairhurst, Grafton
Sabrina Ferro, Algonquin
Abby Hennessey, Marlboro
Kiera Hurley, Shrewsbury
Sarah Johnston, Uxbridge
Chloe Kaeller, Uxbridge
Alison Michalik, Quabbin
Natalya Morin, Quabbin
Nora Murray, Doherty
Hannah Murray, Doherty
Delaney Novick, Notre Dame Academy
Anneliese Oetsen, Grafton
Amy Shanahan, Marlboro
Darian Shepherd, Quaboag
Kira Spedden, Nashoba
Alex Selvitelli, St. Paul
Katy Skagerlind, Wachusett
Emma Tallman, Narragansett
Kayley Tivnan, Northbridge
Michelle Tremblay, Quabbin
Rhiannon Young, St. Bernard’s
Abigail Zacchini, Nashoba
