Sharath Kamal blooms as table tennis hits an Indian high

I only wish, Sharath Kamal says with a sigh, that this had happened ten years ago.

This is how he feels fit as a 38-year-old teenager; playing one of the best table tennis tables of his professional career, nearly two decades; optimistic that his most prolific Olympics—his fourth, most of the officially qualified Indian athletes to date, would be in Tokyo a year before he turns 40.

But better late than ever, he adds. I think everything has its own timeline.

Sharath’s time also coincided with a high point in Indian table tennis. His best shot at an Olympic medal in the twilight of his extended career is also the country’s biggest shot to date for a first table tennis medal at the Games — in mixed doubles teaming Manika Batra. It comes after the record growth of nine times national champions as a player, coinciding with sports achievements and popularity reaching a level never seen before in India.

In Tokyo, Sharath G has Sathiyan as company in singles, both of which belong to the top 40 in the world rankings. Then there’s Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee rounding out the quota of four singles players, and the Sharath-Batra pair looking to build on their historic 2018 Asian Games bronze on the Olympic podium. The players are likely to be followed by millions at home who celebrated their achievement at the Commonwealth and Asian Games three years ago.

Compare that to the 2004 Games in Athens, where a 22-year-old Sharathfresh made a silent entry into his first Olympics from winning his first national title a year ago as one of only two qualified rowers (along with Mouma Das ).

When I started in Athens I didn’t even realize I was playing the Olympics for India and what it actually meant. Of course, if you go to the Olympics, you tell everyone that I want to win an Olympic medal for the country. But in reality, I knew it was very far-fetched. And nobody expected that from Indian table tennis, says Sharath.

Ditto four years later in Beijing, where Indian representation of the sport remained static, the difference being Sharath’s compatriot in women’s singles (Neha Aggarwal). By that time, however, Sharath had established himself as India’s most proven table tennis performer. He gave the country its first Commonwealth Games (CWG) singles gold in the sport in 2006 in Melbourne, became the first Indian to take an ITTF World Tour (now called Pro Tour) title at the 2010 Egypt Open, won a number of international championships on the track, broke into the world top-50 for the first time in 2010 and was the undisputed number one in India, winning consecutive national championships from 2006 to 2010.

However, his Olympic stay in Athens and Beijing derailed in the second round. At that time the Commonwealth level was not as high as it is now; success at the CWG could not be compared to the Olympics. So even though I had won that CWG gold and a few international tournaments, at the Olympic level or the elite world level, I was still a little kid, Sharath says. Even then, he quickly adds, I think I would have had a good chance of doing well in London had I qualified.

Reaching a low point

The turn of the previous decade brought with it a steep slide that nearly ended Sharath’s career. He failed to qualify for the 2012 London Games, losing to a lower-ranked Slovak in the second round of the world qualifiers. His iron grip on the domestic scene also melted when Anthony Amalraj defeated him in the final in 2011 before 19-year-old Soumyajit Ghosh stunned the six-time champion the following year.

I hit rock bottom there, says Sharath. That was the only time I really considered quitting the sport. I was in my thirties and thought: does it make sense to continue?

The hunt for that answer led to Sharath the rower’s transformation. Like most sports, table tennis has changed with the increased use of technology, the advent of dates, and younger pros that have shaken up the way the game was played. For Sharath, a predominantly forehand player, it meant adding a more solid backhand and the art of deft touch to his power play.

I used to only play the forehand and I’m still pretty much a forehand dominated player. But now I have a decent backhand, which wasn’t so good then. I had to work really hard on it, he says.

I lost a few years in that fight, and a lot of confidence.

Just as he was gradually getting it back, a hamstring injury in 2015 pulled him down. Sharath spent months away from home recuperating in Germany, where he has been a fixture in their prestigious competition for about ten years. The injury took away most of 2015, hampering his preparations for the 2016 Rio Games, where he came out in the first round.

The injury was ill-timed, Sharath says. But that’s how it goes. If it comes too easy, maybe you don’t respect and appreciate it as much as I do now.

The revival again

However, all those months of working and sweating before the injury were not to be put into cold storage. It soon started to pay off, both for Sharath personally and for the sport in India.

But first, Sharath had to reaffirm his status as India’s best, which he did in 2016 by beating Ghosh in the final to end his six-year wait for another national title. I needed that for my head, he says. To feel, Ok, now I can move on to bigger things.

He pushed well. Sharath was back to his dominant self, breaking Kamlesh Mehtas’ 23-year record of eight national titles domestically by defending his title in 2018, which also proved to be a turning point for Indian table tennis.

Never before has India shone so brightly as a table tennis nation as in the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast. Eight medals across seven events was an unprecedented achievement, with Sharath contributing three of them (team gold, men’s double silver, single bronze). It was no fluke at the Asian Games with an even more difficult field consisting of superpowers such as China, Japan and Korea, a few months later it turned out. Before 2018, Indian rowers had zero medals at the Asian Games; in Jakarta they got two, Sharath played a key role in winning bronze with the men’s team and mixed doubles alongside Batra.

Batra and Sathiyan were the rising stars and Sharath was happy to be in the spotlight. Only when more athletes win major titles for the country on the international stage does each sport gain the necessary recognition. I think that happened for table tennis in India at the time, he says.

We did really well at the CWG, but more importantly, we lived up to expectations at the Asian Games. Not only us, even younger players like Manav Thakkar (who became junior world No. 1 last year) and Archana Kamath (who became the first Indian rower to compete in the Youth Olympics semi-finals in 2018) did very well in the junior circuit. So there was a lot of promise in Indian table tennis.

Carry the group

Sharath hopes to take that pledge to Tokyo, where, despite the pandemic preparedness, he says the unlikely dream of a table tennis medal is now a realistic shot in the mixed doubles. Sharath also has Sathiyan and Batra to share the burden of delivering India’s best ever show in singles. Still, people somehow look up to me, Sharath says. That pressure will always be there, and I think it’s become part of my character and who I am someone who takes the group along. Over the years, I’ve come to understand how to work with that pressure instead of trying to avoid it. And I’m better equipped to handle it now than I was before.

In March last year, before the pandemic stopped the sport, Sharath won a Pro Tour title in Oman after 10 years. He returned from the break to defeat the world’s number 16 Patrick Franziska in the first international tournament in Doha earlier this year. He is currently ranked 32nd in the world, by far his highest leading up to one of his Olympics.

I am now a more complete player: mentally, physically and psychologically, Sharath says. And I now expect the best performance from myself, forget no one else who expects from me.

His mind wanders back to the I wish phrase. But it quickly slides into the present and the future.

If I had done what I can do now in London, it might not have been so prominent, he says. Because it would still just be Sharath Kamal out there. Now there are Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan and all those promising younger players around us.