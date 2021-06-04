Nations League Mexico vs. Costa Rica stopped for a while after anti-gay chants





Members of Mexico scuffle with members of Costa Rica in the second half. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Mexico’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Costa Rica at Denver’s Mile High stadium on Thursday was briefly halted and several fans were sent off after anti-gay chants from supporters. the three won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saving Allan Cruz’s decisive goal. – Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (US only) “Due to discriminatory chanting, the referee has stopped the game for up to three minutes,” a CONCACAF tweet read. “This action is part of @Concacaf’s anti-discrimination protocol.” During stoppage time at the end of the game, the game was stopped for three minutes. In the first half of the #CNL Mexico vs Costa Rica semifinal match, stadium security evicted several fans for discriminatory language after warnings on PA system #WhatsWrongIsWrong pic.twitter.com/14oLLoJ3f6 Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 4, 2021 Mexico struggled all year to stop supporters from making anti-gay chants. In March, FIFA opened an investigation into anti-gay chanting by Mexican supporters during an Olympic qualifier against the Dominican Republic, before investigating further into a qualifier against the United States. Last week, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa said the support of the national team’s players will be key to stamping out anti-gay chants during Mexico’s games. Mexico will face the United States in the final on Sunday, after the USMNT defeated Honduras 1-0. Jordan Siebatcheu scored the only goal for Gregg Berhalter’s side in the 89th minute as he completed Weston McKennie’s flick.







