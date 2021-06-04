MCC and The Cricketer Cricket Community Champion Award 2021





MCC has teamed up again with The Cricketer Magazine to award a committed cricket club volunteer the honor of ringing the bell at Lord’s ahead of the Royal London One-Day International between England and Pakistan in July. Now entering its fourth year, the Cricket Community Champion Award will once again highlight the exceptional work being carried out across the country by volunteers in cricket communities. The goal is to find the true heroes of club cricket, who are often misunderstood despite their relentless work bringing communities together using cricket as a medium. The winner of the prize will be invited to the ODI between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket on Saturday 10 July. Nominations are now open with entries invited through June 17. As part of a unique experience of full hospitality for a day for two, the winner will enjoy the great honor of ringing the five minute bell to signal the impending start of the game. They will join a roster of cricket greats who have been awarded this honor, including Rahul Dravid, Charlotte Edwards, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and current MCC president, Kumar Sangakkara. The 2017 winner was Julia Farman. From coaching, scoring and fundraising, from Dunstable to Rwanda, Bedfordshire-based Julia inspired with her boundless enthusiasm. Chris Mainstone won in 2018 for his work with the junior section at Ketton Cricket Club in Rutland over a 14-year period. John Reeve was our 2019 champion; he worked at Feltham Young Offenders’ Institute and the results were impressive, with young people embracing cricket and its redemptive powers. The prize unfortunately had to be suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, but a winner is now being sought this year. Ringing the five-minute bell at an ODI in Lord’s will be an experience they’ll certainly never forget. Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, said: “I am delighted that MCC has once again joined forces with The Cricketer magazine to win this award. “Without the tireless, unwavering contributions of the thousands of unsung heroes across the country, the recreational game simply couldn’t survive. Given the events of the past 12 months, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to honor those individuals who give back so much to our sport. “Ringing the five-minute bell at a One-Day International at Lord’s will be an experience I’m sure they’ll never forget.” Simon Hughes, editor-in-chief of The Cricketer, said: “Grassroots cricket relies on the help of volunteers who contribute their time and energy to ensure that the recreational game thrives and is available to as many people as possible. Through this special partnership with MCC we are able to reward such a contributor to thank them for their great work and give them the opportunity to match some of cricket’s most legendary names, by ringing that iconic bell at Lord’s chime.” If you know someone in your club, school, community or university who you think would be a good fit for the position, please fill out the form below. Find out more

