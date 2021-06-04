Notre Dame New Beginnings As NCAA Football Recruitment Dead Period Ends

Drayk Bowen, for example, was grateful that earlier this week Notre Dame skipped the football recruitment gimmickry of midnight madness and drenched the start of possibly the most pivotal and sophisticated recruiting month of the Brian Kelly era.

After a pandemic-induced, 15-month NCAA recruiting dead period of no (hosted) in-person campus visits and a Zooms overdose, the largely universal reflex template was introduced to many college football programs across the country before Tuesday’s reopening was a mixture. of splendor.

Notre Dame chose instead to be calculating and evolutionary.

Bowen, an elite linebacker prospect from St. John, Ind., and Chandavian Bradley, a rising defensive end prospect from Missouri, were the only invitees along with their parents on Day 1. Bowen was tagged along with the new Irish Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach Marcus Freeman, while Bradley got one-on-one time with defensive coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston.

The structure of the visits themselves came straight from the pre-pandemic script. Who made those visits was different and important.

Both visitors are 2023 recruits, players who will be juniors in high school in the fall. Bradley, not ranked in the Rivals top 100 and No. 90 nationally in the 247Sports early playoff rankings, has the traits. productivity and the frame (6-5) to grow into a five-star prospect, even though he currently weighs just 205 pounds.

Bowen, No. 16 on the Rivals Top 100, is already on that five-star trajectory, with a work ethic that will make it hard to let that go.

Before getting in the car with his parents to get to South Bend on Tuesday, the 6-2, 215-pound Bowen performed his daily 5:30 a.m. ritual of speed work and lifting before making the 30-minute drive to Andrean High. School in Merrillville, graduating.

Drive is something I saw in my parents, Bowen said. My father built a company almost from scratch and turned it into a multi-million dollar company. My mother had several jobs to take care of us. So I got it from them.

Obviously I want to be the best, the best player I can be, the best teammate, the best person, so wanting to be the best drives me a lot too.

Twelve-year-old Irish head coach Brian Kelly, meanwhile, is driven by the incessant questions that ask him from How Hell Closes the Gap With College Football Playoff Bullies Alabama, Ohio State and Clemsonm, as well as its own self-imposed directive of Notre Dame starting to regularly produce top five recruiting classes nationally.

So June will be an important and overt benchmark for turning rhetoric into results, although behind the scenes momentum has been building for months since Alabama’s 31-14 layoff of the Irish in a January 1 semifinal.

The Irish are currently fourth nationally in both the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings team, after finishing ninth in both in the 2021 cycle.

There have been two big changes with Notre Dame’s recruiting that are paying off big time, said CBS Sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. They wave at the fences in terms of who they are chasing.

Marcus Freeman came in and he’s not afraid of anything or anyone. That rubbed off on the rest of the staff. And Mike Elston, as recruiting coordinator, amplifies that approach with impressive organization and creativity.

Importantly, Notre Dame is now evaluating and offering children earlier than ever. In the past, they were always about a year behind Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU and couldn’t catch up. Those schools had built strong relationships before ND ever got involved.

Now they are on top of the 2023 kids and getting them on campus. In fact, they have offered up to 2024 children in recent weeks. When was the last time Notre Dame offered a freshman? Never. Kelly lit a fire among these guys. And you’ll see that pay off with the 2022 class.

But you know what 2023 is going to be even better.

That would be an indication, if it did happen, that Kelly has pulled over a lasting recruiting squad and not a one-cycle bump from his playoff appearance.

What that will look like this month is a mix of camps, official visits, unofficial visits, rolling out the Notre Dames name-image simile in the impending new amateur sports model and mixing the transfer portal into all of that. .

Two potential 2021 starters Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans and Marshall All-America offensive guard Cain Madden visited this week as graduation transfers.

On Sunday, ND revives its Irish Invasion Camp, a major evaluation and exposure tool that will draw 90-100 prospects from the 2023 and 24 classes. There is quality to match that quantity, although many of the campers are prospects who are on rise or be underexposed at this point.

Still in between the Irish invasion and regular visits, such as Bowen and Bradley’s, 16 Rivals top 100 prospects and from that class will get a taste of Notre Dame in June.

That’s an asset of Notre Dame being able to hold these visits in June, Lemming said, when the campus is as beautiful as any in the country.

The Irish recruiting staff chose to wait until the weekend of June 11-13, when the players returned to campus for summer school and training, to introduce the 2022 outlook into the equation.

‘Last puzzle piece’

The NCAA didn’t change the existing recruiting calendar when it shortened the dead period, meaning schools only had four weekends before the fall to shoehorn all their official visitors. The Irish do it in threes, along with some weekday visits.

Competition to get 2022 kids on your campus was fierce, given the limited number of weekends, Lemming said. Notre Dame was pretty much able to get every kid on their wish list to sign up for an official visit, which is huge.

That includes 13 players in the top 100 of Rivals, 247Sports, or both. Notre Dame kicks off the month with 13 players already committed in a class likely to reach number 26 or 27 when the December drawing season kicks off.

I think you’ll be seeing a lot of these 2022s commit soon, Lemming said. They are grumpy. They are tired of talking to the coaches on Zoom. The visit is the last piece of the puzzle. Even some of the sophomores can commit quickly.

Bowen probably won’t be one of them. He has to take a full summer of travel baseball and unofficial football visits. He continued his visit to the ND on Wednesday with a tour of Michigan. Clemson, who offered the morning Bowen visited ND, will have visitors next week, as will Tennessee, Ole Miss, and maybe the state of Ohio.

After more baseball commitments, take an Alabama-Auburn-LSU swing in late June.

The way I looked at it, I wanted to visit colleges, meet people, see the campuses, Bowen said. After that, probably start narrowing. So that was kind of my timeline.

Then maybe halfway through junior year the end of football and the beginning of baseball is kind of like when I just wanted to be done with it, be done and just enjoy senior year.

To land Bowen, Notre Dame must theoretically beat at least five of the six schools that made up 247Sports top six classes last season.

An unexpected boost in favor of the Irish is the emergence of the Notre Dame baseball team under sophomore coach Link Jarrett. Notre Dame is the overall No. 10 of the NCAA tournament, hosting a regional tournament this weekend for the first time in 17 years.

Bowen is familiar with careers or two-sports Notre Dame stars Jeff Samardzija and Cole Kmet, and the shortstop/third baseman wants to try it himself.

It wouldn’t be a deal breaker, but I want to do both, he said after touring Ireland’s baseball facilities and meeting staff during his football visit Tuesday.

Whether or not he sticks to that idea, those who have studied Bowens play believe his best football is ahead of him.

He’s going to be a Butkus Award favorite in 2022, and he’s playing like that now, Lemming said.

I think when you look at him it becomes very clear that he is just relentless in defense, Andrean coach Chris Skinner added. With every game he will find his way to the ball no matter which side he goes to, where he is.

You’re obviously taking some high-end physical skills and pairing it with this relentless enthusiasm for the game. And then you talk to him and you find out that he is a real student and works harder than the average high school student (4.17 on a 4.0 scale).

He really studies the game to understand the opposing team’s pass concepts and what windows do they want to be in? When you put it all together, it’s pretty cool to think about.

The same can be said of the Notre Dame recruiting towards the end of the month.

There’s a lot coming this month with the coaching staff and recruiting staff, Lemming said. But it seems they have a plan for everything, including how to personalize visits when the sheer number of kids visiting makes that seem impossible.

Notre Dame would never get that good at recruiting unless they changed their way of working, and now they did. I’m excited about the way they’re doing it now. I’m excited about what that can mean for them.

