William & Mary tennis see big boost from All In campaign

In March, the university launched a $55 million fundraising plan for William & Mary Athletics. titled Everything in [tribeathletics.com] , the campaign aims to transform the championship experience for student athletes and fans and raise the caliber of athletics and the university as a whole.

This summer we will see an important step in that direction.

As part of the campaign, the university is announcing plans for a complete revitalization of its outdoor tennis facility. The plans include all new runways, elevated seating platforms, new bleachers along Brooks Street and the installation of a scoreboard.

The project will create a state-of-the-art tennis facility that will align William & Mary with the top programs in the Commonwealth and the nation. Work will start this summer and finish in the fall.

The facility, which is an important part of the new W&M Athletics Complex, will be named Mackesy Tennis Center. Jennifer Tepper Mackesy ’91 and D. Scott Mackesy ’91, both honorary co-chairs of All In, made this project possible.

“Jen and Scott changed our vision of the future of athletics at William & Mary,” said President Katherine Rowe. “Their investments and innovative mindset will enhance the entire educational experience of our student-athletes. They set new standards for excellence. We are beyond grateful to them.”

Efforts are underway to reshape the home for W&M Athletics through All In, including the construction of a new Sports Performance Center and the revitalization of the Kaplan Arena, two of the many facilities that will comprise the William & Mary Athletics Complex. The tennis courts are opposite the intended Sports Performance Center, where student-athletes will train, compete and study.

According to Katie Garrett Boehly ’95 and Todd Boehly ’96, the visionaries behind the complex and honorary co-chairs of All In, “Once completed, the complex will underline the university’s commitment to being recognized for its academics and athletics.”

The redesigned home requires an additional $29 million investment. While a large percentage of the funds for the complex have been secured through For the Bold, there remains a significant funding gap to start the project, which will proceed in phases.

Tennis coach ladies Tennis Toni Bickford is excited about what the upgraded facility will mean for the future of its program.

“We are very grateful that the Mackesys are enabling this facility expansion,” Bickford said. “It will have a direct impact on the current student-athlete experience and give us the opportunity to train at the highest level year-round,” Bickford said.

Men’s tennis coach Jeff Kader knew there were plans to replace the courts, but the scale of the overall project was a very pleasant surprise.

“The new outdoor center will be a big step forward, both in terms of having a new home for Tribe Tennis and recruitment,” said Kader. “It’s going to be a great setup, so we’re really happy.”

Jen and Scott Mackesy were both student athletes at William & Mary. Scott was a two-time CAA Player of the Year and was named to the tennis league’s Silver Anniversary team as one of the 25 greatest players of all time in the league’s history. Jen made four appearances in the NCAA Championships during her time on the women’s soccer program from 1987 to 1990.

“We invest in excellence in every facet of a student-athlete experience at William & Mary,” said Scott Mackesy. “If anything, we offer student athletes the opportunity to be leaders in competition and in the classroom and we wholeheartedly believe that investing in the future of athletics will increase the caliber and prestige of the university.”

To date, the university has raised more than $20 million for the All In campaign.

As part of the All In campaign, each sports team has an annual goal to raise money that must be met by June 30. To date, the men’s tennis team has raised $136,226 towards its annual campaign goal of $67,500. The women’s team has raised $28,503 for its $60,000 annual goal.

The improved tennis facility will provide the fans with a better venue. The scoreboard, 14 feet long and 27 feet wide, keeps track of play on all six courts. The raised seats provide a better view of the runways.

The tribe’s tennis programs have traditionally been successful in the Colonial Athletic Association. The women have won 26 conference championships. The men won four and finished second 12 times, including this spring.

“Obviously it’s been a challenging year but to see how much support we have is exciting for all of us here. We’re really, really excited to get out on the new jobs. It’s going to be fun,” he added. measure.