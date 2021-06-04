Sports
This is how you create a holiday feeling in your home and garden, even if you can’t leave
Admittedly, you may feel like you’ve been spending more than enough time at home lately.
But with ever-changing travel restrictions and desirable UK destinations already picked up, staying is perhaps the wisest and most economical choice.
And you wouldn’t be the only one looking to tweak your personal space to get into the holiday spirit.
‘s team Praise your job have seen interest in making outdoor kitchens tenfold between 2015 and 2021, requests for outdoor bars to double between 2019 and 2020, and a 260% increase in people wanting a pool.
Read more: The UK’s Most Picturesque ‘Secret’ Beaches Revealed
You may not be building that infinity pool yet, but to help you move into a more relaxing environment without going anywhere, we’ve rounded up the best ideas for creating a vacation feel around your home and yard. To enjoy…
Dining outside
Get into the Mediterranean atmosphere by eating and drinking outside in your backyard.
Sample some homemade Italian fare with a pizza oven and grab an outdoor bar that’s perfect for whipping up some spritzers.
If possible, try to get a round outdoor table as this will make conversations go better than a rectangular one and make you feel like a family that always lives that way.
get sporty
If you have kids to entertain but want to encourage them to be more active than sitting in front of the TV, why not equip your yard?
Set up some goalposts for a game of football, and for those with a small space, a little light badminton is ideal.
If you want to keep things a little more organized, grab a pool table, outdoor table tennis table or even an outdoor table football set.
Tweak the decor
Customize your decor to resemble distant getaways from the past.
“A bold outdoor rug in a bright blue colorway and signature geometric print is the perfect foundation for a daring patio look,” says Nadia McCowan Hill, corporate identity consultant at way fair.
“Bring out the sun-kissed colors of faraway places with the brightest and boldest dinnerware.
“Create a relaxed and casual atmosphere by mixing and matching glassware: a spectrum of pastel shades will sparkle in the evening glow.”
Hayley Baddiley, marketing director at Denby, adds: “Some blue and white ceramics, lanterns and eucalyptus plants give your outdoor dining area that Greek feel, while a checkered tablecloth, neutral ceramics and flickering tea lights turn your patio into an Italian trattoria.
“You can also use brightly colored plates and bowls and eye-catching paper decorations to create a dining area that rivals any Mexican taquera.”
Oh, and update your sheets. “It may seem a little trivial, but something that’s always so nice about staying somewhere new is the bedding,” notes Perfect Stays Marketing Manager Josh Wildeman.
“You can’t beat crisp, crisp sheets, so why not treat yourself and pretend you woke up in a luxury resort?”
Warm up
While it looks like heatwave temperatures will continue, there’s no doubt that UK weather can be quite unpredictable at times.
Avoid the evening chill with a portable fire and stay dry with Aldi’s garden shed.
And don’t forget to keep a box of blankets nearby!
Cooling down
But there is no doubt that a vacation is not a vacation without an ice cream.
If you’ve got little ones to impress or Instagram followers to impress, you could do worse than treating yourself to a DIY ice cream roll set, for dessert with a difference.
And neither is it a good break without a drink.
“Buy a blender so you can make frozen drinks,” suggests Sophie Beckett Smith, head of commerce at AO.com.
“All you have to do is pop all the ingredients, be it a mocktail or cocktail, along with ice to keep you cool.”
Have a movie night
“Throw yourself a film festival. Pick a theme, from beach movies to French thrillers, and get ready for a relaxing weekend of nothing but movies,” Wildeman suggests.
You can even get your hands on a pop-up projector for a truly cinematic experience.
Buy it: ELEPHAS projector | 67.99 (Was 79.99) from Amazon
Pamper yourself with a spa
“While you may not be able to book a masseuse at home, load up on as many sheet masks as you can, light your favorite scented candles, sprinkle some rose petals, spin a hot bubble bath, and voila! extravagance,” says Wilderman.
If you really want to push the boat out, of course take a bubble bath!
have fun
Relive the beach experience with a sandbox, some comfy loungers and maybe a slip & slide for the kids.
You can also, Wilderman recommends, camping at home.
“If you have a yard, pitch a tent and make it your own personal campground,” he says.
“Create camp in the backyard by setting up a few camp chairs around a fire or wood stove outside and making some smores and hot chocolate.
“You could even hang a few simple lamps in your yard to add a little magic to your campsite.”
Buy it: Amazon BasicsTent | 59.99 (down from 64.74) from Amazon
break it
And don’t forget the holiday photos.
The experts at Inkifi, who have a golden hour tool that tells you the perfect time for a photo, have some tips for getting the perfect shot.
They recommend being prepared as you may have at most an hour for the best lighting, and watch the weather ahead. But if you’re on vacation at home and it’s raining, at least you can just go in and relax…
picture credit
