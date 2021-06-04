Jaguars Announce New Plans for Downtown Jacksonville, Football’s Headquarters

There is a freshness in the air in Jacksonville and around the Jaguars organization, and that was felt even more on Thursday after the team unveiled a new plan, 1st Downtown Jacksonville, a brand, community and movement in one, said Jaguars owner- team owner Shad Khan.

For years, the Jaguars have unveiled a rendering of their vision of what downtown Jacksonville should look like. While much of it hasn’t come to fruition, including a party J plan that was knocked down by the Jacksonville borough last season, there was a very different feeling in the wake of yesterday’s presentation.

The latest plan includes not only solutions for the currently vacant shipyards and surrounding area, but also a plan to build a 125,000 square foot football performance center, a new home for Jaguars football operations.

My goal is to make Downtown Jacksonville jealous of cities here in the US and elsewhere, and I see no reason why we can’t achieve that goal, Khan said.

I believe we have the local leadership, spirit and dedication to revitalize Downtown Jacksonville in a way that will stand out to the world while meeting the needs of the community and the people who make Jacksonville their home .

Phase 1 of the plans includes the construction of a Four Seasons Hotel, the restored Metropolitan Park, a six-storey office building and a modernized city-owned marina with a park and multi-purpose building.

The Jaguars and Khan have pledged to do their part and plan to adopt Met Park through the city’s existing Private Park Adoption Program. By doing so, the Jaguars would be making a $4 million, 20-year commitment to keep the park clean, safe, and well-maintained.

The second development phase includes the construction of an orthopedic knowledge center and additional housing units.

This includes a 42,000 square foot orthopedic sports medicine complex by Baptist Health/JOI. A sports medicine complex adjacent to Jaguars headquarters gives players and athletes all the care they need in the virtual backyard, something Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer feels strongly about.

With the Football Performance Center, the Jaguars intend to deliver a facility that combines football performance and public access.

According to the Jaguars, the current space for football activities within TIAA Bank Field does not meet the requirements of the NFL team. Creating a football performance center will allow the Jaguars team and football operations to leave the stadium permanently, allowing the stadium refurbishment to begin.

The new performance center, expected to open in the summer of 2023, is expected to be co-funded by both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, with the cost split in the middle, $60 million each. The Jaguars will also be responsible for all ongoing capital, maintenance and operating costs of the football facility.

While nothing is official yet, the building’s features are something Meyer and the Jaguars organization have been striving for for quite some time, and it seems likely it will be ready.

The new facility would include locker rooms, team and positional meeting rooms, training and recovery rooms, medical support facilities, a state-of-the-art weight room, dining facilities, coaches and scouts offices, a design space and public meeting space.

There will also be two full-size grass practice fields and a full-size indoor practice field.

This means that the current Flex Field, connected to Dailys Place, could then be used by COJ’s Parks and Recreation department.

The Football Performance Center will be a 125,000 square foot football factory that will serve as the new home of the Jaguars Football Operations. This will allow us to open the current Flex Field for public use by the COJ Parks & Rec department. #dtjax pic.twitter.com/RwGppIX9Qx 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 3, 2021

The most valuable resource of any player organization and how to invest back in the players. And that’s always been the case for the last 30 years, I’ve always believed in that. I didn’t say, be soft, I didn’t say anything, Meyer said shortly after team practice on Thursday.

I work hard for people, bring out the greatness in them, but also treat them like gold, treat them right like they really are, they’ve earned that right as an NFL player, I think they’ve earned that right as a college football player, I think you have earned that right as a volleyball player.

You have earned that right to receive the very best treatment, the very best training possible. And if you don’t get that, I think the players get that, that’s not fair.

With the new Football Performance Center, the Jaguars will do just that: provide the players with the best possible support, while also providing the organization with a new headquarters, paving the way for any renovations to the current stadium.