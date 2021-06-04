UMass Hockey Signs Head Coach Greg Carvel For Five-Year Extension – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Greg Carvel won’t be leaving the UMass Minutemen anytime soon. The head coach, fresh off UMass’ inaugural NCAA and Hockey East championships, has signed an extension with that school that will run through the 2025-26 season.

There were some rumors that Carvel could cash in on the UMass title run and make a jump to the NHL. But that won’t happen, and UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford is pumped that the reigning USCHO and College Hockey News Coach of the Year will be running Minuteman hockey for the foreseeable future.

“We are very excited to grow our investment in Greg Carvel and the national championship hockey program he has built in Amherst,” Bamford said Friday. “Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has produced remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract confirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come. Under Greg’s continued leadership, we believe our nationally renowned program will continue to be a major point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.”

“I am extremely proud of the achievements of our hockey team over the past five years and I look forward to the continued improvement of our program over the term of this contract,” said Carvel. “I came to UMass because I believed the leadership and resources were there to achieve continued national success. UMass was a great fit for me and my family is delighted that this contract will enable us to call Amherst home for many years to come.”

Carvel has had an incredible five-year stint with UMass thus far, leading the Minutemen to the program’s first NCAA championship in April with a 5-0 title game win over St. Cloud State. UMass defeated the opposition 27-6 in the 2020-21 postseason, including 17-3 in the NCAA tournament. UMass posted its third consecutive campaign of 20 wins under Carvel last season, leading the program to four of its ten most winning seasons since its takeover in 2016.