Eight Region 10 Schools Included in GTTA’s Development Drive – News Room Guyana





Christianburg Secondary, Harmony Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Kwakwani Secondary, New Silver City, Linden Foundation Secondary, McKenzie High and Christianburg Primary were the recent beneficiaries of table tennis equipment. The schools received the equipment through partnerships with the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), along with the Linden Table Tennis Steering Committee (LTTSC), Department of Education Region 10, Lindley Langhorne and Coach Shavin Greene. The supply of the equipment as part of GTTA’s strategic and decentralization plan is intended to provide resources to accelerate the growth and structure of table tennis in the region. It also aims to provide students from the core schools with equitable access to the sport as part of the development plan. Greene, who is an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level One Coach and Secretary General of the LTTS, has begun work with the students and has spent the past few weeks familiarizing them with the fundamentals of the game. He also assists students conducting CXC and CAPE with their school-based physical education assessment projects, following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Green outlined that the supply of the equipment is really a major boost for the sport in Linden as they now have the facilities to run training programs for the students in these schools. He added that they could create school teams to hold inter-house and inter-school competitions in the different age groups. At the steering committee level, Greene said they could have a core of students who can be reserved for further training, development and representation of the region, with a view to possible national selection. The coach outlined that the students were really ecstatic about the facilities to practice and play the sport, while it is encouraging to see the number of female players practicing the sport and enrolling in the Linden Foundation Secondary. The plan is for McKenzie High and Christianburg Secondary to become the two hubs in the region. According to Greene, one of the key areas I discussed with the GTTA chairman is: [Godfrey Munroe] is for us to look at how we can target some of the larger primary schools in the region so that we can start spotting the talents at a younger age. Discussions were also held about upskilling teachers and hosting ITTF coaching certification programs to certify more coaches in the region and outside the region, which Greene said was critical to getting individuals to help coordinate, manage and support sport in the region.

