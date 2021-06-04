Dino Gaudio, former Louisville coach, pleads guilty in racketeering case

Former Louisville Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Dino Gaudio has filed a guilty plea in his federal racketeering case during a Friday morning arraignment and will be sentenced in August. 27.

Gaudio appeared with attorney Brian Butler before Judge Benjamin Beaton in a hearing that lasted just 28 minutes. The former Cardinals coach will not face a jury trial due to his plea and, as part of the agreement, but subject to the judge’s approval, will receive probation without any jail time and pay a small target fine.

Gaudio in May was chargedwith Interstate Communication with intent to extort by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky for actions that occurred after Louisville’s basketball season. The charges carry a maximum of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine (or both) and three years’ probation.

Although Gaudio did not speak to the media on Friday, Butler met with reporters outside the West Kentucky District Courthouse after the hearing.

“This is, of course, a sad day. This is a man who has had 40 years of exemplary service to the community and a coaching career where he is at the top of his profession,” said Butler.

“He had seven minutes when he became very angry because he felt he had been wronged. He said some things that he would rather not have said and those things were recorded. And unfortunately they were handed over to the police before he really had a chance to walk them back. But he said them.”

Butler called Gaudio a man of “responsibility and integrity.” He said that Gaudio would truthfully answer all of the NCAA’s questions if asked for an interview.

Gaudio’s contract, and those of former assistant coach Luke Murray, were not renewed by Louisville coach Chris Mack after the team was 13-7 (8-5 ACC) and missed the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals’ final game was on March 10 at the conference tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, losing 70-56 to Duke.

According to allegations documents, in a face-to-face meeting with Louisville staff on March 17, Gaudio threatened to report to the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or an equivalent lump sum.

The prosecutor said Friday that Gaudio’s monthly salary was $25,000 and a 17-month lump sum would have been $425,000.

The rule-breaking allegations involved the production of recruitment videos for prospective student athletes and the use of graduate assistants in practices.

Gaudio, 64, also sent a text message to Louisville staff containing one of the recruiting videos he threatened to send to the media, according to the indictment documents. The text traveled from Kentucky out of the Commonwealth and back.

The district attorney said Gaudio demanded a memorandum or the terms of his payout from Louisville at noon on March 18. Louisville has made no payments, but has itself filed a complaint with the NCAA and has publicly said it could cooperate with authorities.

Butler told the Louisville Courier Journal in May that Gaudio was shocked that his contract was not renewed after a 30-year professional relationship with Mack. Butler then said that in the heat of passion, Gaudio made statements he hadn’t made” and “takes full responsibility for his error of judgment”.

Mack and Gaudio shared a long history in three schools: Xavier, Wake Forest and Louisville. Mack played with Xavier when Gaudio was an assistant under Pete Gillen. The late Skip Prosser hired Mack as Xavier’s director of basketball operations, with Gaudio returning as an assistant coach. Mack and Gaudio left for Wake Forest in 2001 with Prosser.

Mack, a former three-year assistant coach with the Demon Deacons, returned to his alma mater to assist Sean Miller before being promoted to head coach of the Musketeers in 2009. Gaudio worked as an ESPN analyst from 2011 until he joined Mack. came in Louisville in 2018.

Mack said in a virtual press conference on May 17 that saying goodbye to Gaudio and Murray was not easy, but he believed the program needed a fresh perspective. Said Mack: “That was the first time I let anyone go in the 12 years I’ve been head coach, so this isn’t something to be taken lightly. They’re two excellent coaches, Dino and Luke. Excellent.”

The indictment documents for Gaudio’s federal racketeering case were released a day later.

Gaudio’s coaching career began at Wheeling Central Catholic High School in 1980 under Prosser. He broke through the ranks of the university in 1987 as a Xavier assistant and later held senior coaching posts with the Army, Loyola (Maryland) and Wake Forest.

He has been released on his own admission until he returns for his sentencing in August.

And what will become of his future as a coach?

“Right now he’s just trying to get through this process. It’s obviously been a tough time for him and his family,” Butler said. “He is looking forward to August and hopefully this will be over by then.”

