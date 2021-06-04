It’s hell: legacy of suspended Yves Jean-Bart hangs over football in Haiti | Football

IIt’s been more than five months since Yves Jean-Bart was banned from football for life after being found guilty of sexually abusing female players, but the legacy of the former president of Haitis Football Federation has yet to be shaken.

At the top are stories of chaotic management and doubts about whether Jean-Barts’ grip has wavered. Alleged victims of Jean-Bart returned to football training and learning at the residential Center Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets in a suburb of Port-au-Prince in March. This center was once seen as a flagship for FIFA in Central America; now a senior FIFA official admitted they have returned to totally unacceptable safety and hygiene conditions.

It’s hell, a student who didn’t want to be named told The Guardian. We have no sheets, the toilets are not cleaned. Sometimes they gave us food only once a day. Our parents and friends had to send us food. I don’t know where FIFA’s money went, but I remember when FIFA paid us a visit, Dadou [Jean-Bart] shouted everyone to shut up. Suddenly some cleaners came and gave the impression that it was good. But it wasn’t. It is terrible and nothing has changed since Dadou was suspended.

FIFA set up a normalization committee in January after finding strong evidence that Jean-Bart was still influencing the federation. But critics say it has not yet made significant progress on its stated goal of restoring order to the FHF by helping appoint a new governing executive committee, with alleged victims claiming they have not been given enough protection. Nothing has changed for me. Dadous men still run Haitian football, one said.

A photo taken in March in a dormitory of the Haitian Football Federations Center Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets. Photo: no credit

A report by the players’ union Fifpro to the FIFA Ethics Committee identified 34 alleged victims of sexual abuse by 10 possible perpetrators in the . The report claimed that 14 of the 34 alleged victims were Jean-Bart’s own.

The Guardian understands that Canadian Michaelle Jean was initially announced as chair of the standardization committee, despite not having agreed to the role. Jacques Letang, president of the Haitian Bar Association, who has worked for UNICEF, was originally on the list as a member. But after also being involved with the ad hoc panel appointed by FIFA’s ethics committee to investigate the initial allegations against Jean-Bart and several other FHF officials, including Rosnick Grant, the head of referees, the Letang installed as chairman in early February. Michaelle Jean was instead appointed to chair a new advisory panel that would focus on safety, child protection and the implementation of strategic social projects aimed at the safe and permanent development of football in Haiti.

Since taking office, Letang’s leadership has come under the spotlight following a number of incidents that have raised questions about the effectiveness of the Standardization Committee in helping rebuild the FHF. Images of the center known as the ranch show the dilapidated facilities the players returned to after Fifas research. In an email in response to questions from The Guardian, Letang said the decision to return to the center was made in consultation with members of the committee, the general secretariat and FIFA authorities.

In March, Haitis Men’s Under-23 is getting ready for the Olympic qualifying tournament made headlines after a 15-0 warm-up win against a team described in the local press as Mexique Amateur, although it turned out to be the Seleccion Mexicana de Aficionados, a San Diego fan team. The team then traveled to Mexico for the qualifying tournament.

Yves Jean-Bart (center) outside the public prosecutor’s office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in May 2020. Photo: Jean Marc Herve Abelard / EPA-EFE

Documents seen by the Guardian show that the Normalization Commission used a Florida travel agency called Pleasure Travel and Logistics to book their airline tickets. A $51,000 bill was paid to the agency, which is registered in Florida to Diamy Camacho and Jenny Nuez. Obviously, the agency may also have ties to Jean-Barts son Yves-Robert. Letang said: Given the urgency, the existing administration continued to work with the same travel agency. It has, however, been decided to continue in the future on the basis of a service provision.

It is clear that several Haitian players were also initially banned from Mexico after problems with their documentation, with defender Odilon Jerome having to start against Honduras in target because they didn’t have enough players after delays in processing Covid-19 test results that had traveled through the US.

The Belizes team bus was then held at gunpoint on March 23 as they made their way from the airport to their hotel for their World Cup qualifier in Port-au-Prince, during which FIFA was forced to send a security expert to assess the situation. We were all very traumatized, afraid we didn’t know what was going to happen, defender Ian Gaynair said. Belize team official Marlon Kuylen said: We have told them in no uncertain terms that we want to get our players out of the country. Despite their concerns, the match went ahead and Haiti took a 2-0 win.

Letang defends the decision to continue with the match. The decision to continue the match against Belize was taken for the occasion by the delegated match commissioner, in consultation with all players. It is clear that the FHF is in a complex situation and that this transition period will require investment to initiate a return to normalisation. The committee will not be able to solve all problems overnight and needs a build-up and diagnosis time.

Fifpro has questioned Letang’s eligibility, saying in a statement that it has received information we believe is credible and that he has mingled in the same social circle as Mr Jean-Bart on at least one occasion. FIFA has informed us that it has carried out extensive due diligence on Mr Letang and is confident that he has no affiliation with Mr Jean Bart.

It is also clear that officials from Concacaf, the governing body in the Caribbean, North America and Central America, have expressed concerns about the suitability of the standardization committee and the lack of progress so far.

A FIFA spokesperson told the Guardian it is not aware of any such concerns raised by Concacaf and FifPro and has no plans to replace Letang.