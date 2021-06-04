Sullivan girls tennis kicks off wild weekend for Valley teams | Local high school sports

If you want to keep up to date with what’s going on with Wabash Valley high school teams advancing this weekend in their state tournaments, don’t throw this story away.

Unless it’s exceptional, your memory is unlikely to take in all this information at once.

In girls tennis, for example, Sullivan (25-0) takes on Homestead in sixth place on Friday afternoon at Center Groves North Deck courts 8-12 in the state quarterfinals (last eight). At the same time, No. 1 Carmel vs. No. 3 Park Tudor site on Center Grove lanes 1-5.

The ihsaa.com website lists Homestead’s record at 21-1. Homestead’s lone loss was a 4-1 decision against South Bend St. Joseph on May 15. The Spartans, based in Fort Wayne, are coached by Michael Hower.

In case you’re wondering, coach Wes Kirks Golden Arrows were not rated in the Top 30 in the states’ latest regular season poll. Sullivan defeated Lawrenceburg 4-1 in Center Grove Semistate last Saturday, while Homestead defeated previously undefeated Northridge 3-2 as both Homesteads doubles duos triumphantly emerged from their home turf.

The Arrows have only been taken to 3-2 once this season, May 10 at Terre Haute South, but nine days later they came back to beat the Braves 5-0 in the Terre Haute North Sectional semi-finals.

I’m beyond excited to make it to the state finals and very proud of my team and all we’ve accomplished this year, said Hanna Burkhart, a sophomore Sullivan who holds a 21-2 record of No. 1 singles. Our community has been incredibly supportive and made us feel so special. We really can’t thank them enough.

Our team goals have not changed. We always go out on the track to do our best and have fun doing it. We are incredibly blessed to have such amazing friendships and memories with our team. This is a season and team I will never forget!

“We’re playing against our first highest-ranked team this season on Friday,” Kirk told the Tribune-Star. “Our opponent Homestead is in sixth place based on the latest poll. We’ve had a good week of training and we will approach this game as we have everyone else. We are going to work hard with our feet, play smart and hope we can make it.” can.” deserve our 26th win of the season.”

Tickets for Friday are $5 each and must be pre-purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/315779?schoolId=IHSAA.

The Sullivan-Homestead winner will face the Carmel-Park Tudor winner in the state semifinals in Indianapolis North Central on Saturday at 10 a.m. The state championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. on Indy North Central.

In other words, three more wins and freakin Sullivan becomes the state champion 28-0. Who would have predicted that before this post-pandemic season started?

Indianapolis North Central won the last state title in girls’ tennis, contested in 2019, by passing Park Tudor 3-2 in the final game on June 1. North Central will not be in the final eight in 2021.

In the softball semi-states taking place Saturday at four different locations, Northview (24-5) will face number 10 Boonville (18-6) at 11 a.m. in Class 3A action in No. 8 South Vermillion (22 -1) will play with No. 3 Union County (29-4) and No. 9 Sullivan (26-4) at approximately 1:00 PM against South Ripley (15-6) in Class 2A action in Forest Park, No. 7 Clay City (20-6) will battle Hauser (25-4) in Class A action in North Daviess at approximately 1pm and North Vermillion (15-10) will tangle with Cowan (16 -10) at 11 a.m. in class A action in Frankfurt.

The winners advance to the semi-state championship games at the following times Saturday: 7 p.m. in Brown County, Forest Park and Frankfort and 8 p.m. in North Davies. All team records were found on the maxpreps.com website.

Admission is $8 per session or $10 for the whole day.

Survivors advance to the state finals June 11-12 at Center Grove.

In baseball regions, including Saturday, Terre Haute North (16-11) meets the No. 7-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral (23-5-2) at approximately 1:00 PM in Class 4A action in Plainfield, Northview (17-4) will challenge Edgewood (19-8) in rematch of Western Indiana Conference enemies at 11 a.m. in Class 3A action in Danville (Edgewood defeated the Knights 4-3 during the regular season), Parke Heritage (15-10) will duel with Knightstown (15-12) at 1:00 PM in Class 2A action in Cascade, Linton (12-7) plays North Posey (18-7) at approximately 1:00 PM in Class 2A action in Evansville Mater Dei (Bosse Field), No. 6 Riverton Parke (21-9) will face Clinton Central (16-11) in Class A action in Carroll (Flora) and No. 10 Shakamak (14-7) will match skills with No. 7 Southwestern (Southwestern) (22-4) at 10 am in class A action in Morristown.

Regional title games are scheduled for the following times Saturday: 8 p.m. in Plainfield, Danville, Evansville Mater Dei and Carroll (Flora) and 7 p.m. in Cascade and Morristown. All team records – except Terre Haute North and Northview – were found on maxpreps.com.

Again, admission is $8 per session or $10 for the whole day.

Survivors will progress to the semi-state in various locations around June 12.

Do you have all that? You will be interrogated in an hour.

And this overview doesn’t even include all the individual qualifiers and relay fours in the state finals for boys track and field Friday and girls track and field Saturday, both at Ben Davis in Indianapolis. Admission is $12 per day, the first event starts at 3pm