Lightning has set up a ball hockey field in Rowlett Park to inspire the next generation of players





As the Tampa Bay Lightning advances into the playoffs, the team is breeding the next generation of hockey fans at home. As a former player and current Lightning Ambassador, Brian Bradley knows the value of community investment. “I mean, you can see everyone’s getting started now that we’re in the second round,” explained Bradley. “You can just feel the atmosphere in the city with the flags flying.” Using that excitement, Lightning Made Hockey, the team’s community outreach arm, set up a ball hockey field in Rowlett Park this week. “Some of these communities, like we’re here at Rowlett now, you know they’re communities that would close,” Bradley said. “We’ve repaired a lot of things, spent some money and you know it’s all Mr. (Jeff) Vinik’s time and effort.” The ball hockey field allows the children of the community to get the feel and flow of the game without the need for ice. READ Lightning-boosting capacity in Amalie Arena to 13,500 for second playoff round “Now you have some of these ball hockey fields where the kids can go out and have fun,” said Bradley. “The kids are involved and you know they’re just having a great time here.” That’s exactly what the Lightning is aiming for with the ball hockey field – for kids to have fun with. “I’m sure they don’t care if we win or lose, they just love the Lightning,” added Bradley. “The most favorite player of all, it’s not Vasilevskiy, Hedman, or Kucherov or Stamkos, it’s Thunderbug. That’s what it’s all about for the kids.” These outreach efforts help to encourage activity and sportsmanship when playing hockey. The ultimate goal is to grow that fascination with the sport into a desire to play and stay active in the sport. LINK: For more information about ‘Lightning Made Hockey’, visit https://www.lightningmadehockey.com/about-us CONNECT TO FOX 13: Download our free news app Sign up for our daily newsletter

