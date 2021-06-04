Up-and-coming Canadian table tennis star Jeremy Hazin is focused on getting better as he heads to Tokyo for the Olympics

It seemed like a far-fetched fantasy growing up, even for a young Toronto table tennis prodigy competing in the Olympics.

But 21 year old Jeremy Hazin smashed his ticket to Tokyo this summer after winning a qualifier in March 2020, thanks to a combination of hard work, talent and support from his family.

“Many children choose piano or swimming as a hobby,” Hazin told the Star in a recent interview, in which he tells how his journey began.

“For me, (table tennis) started as an extracurricular activity. Playing professionally was not something I planned to do when I was young.”

A chance meeting with a family friend introduced him to the sport when he was nine years old.

Hazin’s coach and parents noticed his talent when he started winning tournaments at a local club after just a year of playing.

He became the youngest Canadian player to ever compete in the Senior World Championships at age 13. Hazin became Canada’s youngest ever national men’s singles champion when he won the title in 2017 at the age of 17.

Hazin represented Canada at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, where he advanced to the round of 16 in men’s singles.

Although he has fulfilled his childhood dream of reaching the Olympics, he is not satisfied. In the world of elite table tennis, Hazin is number 1. No. 156 from over 1,600 players. The extended delay has only pushed him to train harder.

Hongtao Chen, head coach of the Canadian Olympic table tennis team, says it was difficult to train both mentally and physically when the pandemic started.

The frustration of waiting for the green light to travel again, provincial COVID restrictions limiting personal training and the uncertainty of whether the Olympics would even take place only added to the stress.

“Jeremy still has a long way to go, but is very competitive on the world stage,” Chen said.

Hazin shares the same sentiment.

“Some athletes who eventually qualify for the Olympics don’t put in that much effort because they’ve already reached their goal,” Hazin says. “For me, the job isn’t just about qualifying for the Games, it’s how I perform. I just want to be the best I can.”

Hazin already has a lot at stake, delaying college offers and sacrificing college experience for a shot at the gold.

In North America, where table tennis is not as mainstream compared to Europe or Asia, fewer players means private coaching. Hazin says the cost of practicing the sport in Canada has been relatively expensive for his family. He estimates it costs nearly $40,000 a year as he pursues his table tennis career.

Since graduating from Bill Crothers Secondary School in 2018, the young athlete has devoted up to six hours a day to table tennis training, consisting of rigorous fitness and nutrition regimens.

Aside from the time commitment and lifestyle changes, Hazin says the mental preparation ahead of the big event is one of the biggest challenges he faces when starting a game.

“When it comes to the game, anyone can hit the ball very quickly,” he says. “But the mental play, the spirit, what kind of strategy you play in the match, your hand placement, the location of the ball matter.”

With less than two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Hazin is staying updated and informed about the COVID protocols in the Olympic Village, including the news that all Canadian athletes will be fully vaccinated before arriving at the Games.

“I believe there will be a lot of difficulties, but I really believe they are trying their best,” he says. “I am confident that the Olympics can be held safely if all protocols are followed.”

Canada announced her Olympic table tennis team last month. In addition to Hazin are Eugene Wang of Toronto (mixed doubles) and Mo Zhang of Richmond, BC (women’s singles and mixed doubles), who will be attending the Olympics for the fourth time. These Olympics will be the first to feature mixed doubles in table tennis.

Canada has never won an Olympic medal in table tennis — the best thing a Canadian has done is Johnny Huang’s fifth-place finish at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Hazin has words of wisdom for younger athletes chasing their dreams.

“There will be times when you feel like you’ve worked so hard and put in so much effort, that you’ve given up a lot of other things just for this dream. But once you fail, that’s the time to push even harder.” go and lift yourself up, instead of just stopping,” Hazin says.