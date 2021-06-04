Thirteen Aggies Ready to Participate in US Olympic Team Trials – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas In the Texas A&M Women’s Swim and Diving Program, 13 Aggies will compete in US Olympic Team Trials, including 12 swimmers and one diver. Swimming Trials will take place in two waves this year, both held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Wave I takes place on June 4ththis up to 7this, while Wave II will take place on June 13this up to and including 20this with the US Olympic Team being named on the final day. Diving trials will be held in Indianapolis June 6,polisthis up to and including 13this at Indiana University Natatorium.

Seven Aggies will compete in Wave II, with Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat and US Olympic gold medalist Breeja Larson earning an invite to the meet after finishing the top six national times in 2019.

Bratton will compete in the 200 back at Trials. During the summer of 2019, she set a new World University Games record in Napoli with a time of 2:07.91 in the 200 back. Her record time earned her a spot in Team USA and was the third fastest qualifying time in the event. The Richland, Washington native also claimed gold in the 200 at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. While at A&M, Bratton helped the Aggies capture three consecutive SEC Championships and achieved a pair of top three finishes at NCAA National Championships. She was a 12-time All-American through her four years at Aggieland and earned first-team honors with a fourth-place finish in the 200 back as a senior. Bratton also claimed a few SEC individual titles, winning the 200 IM and 200 backstroke as a sophomore.

Galat is in her fourth year with the national team and will compete in the 100 and 200 breast. She qualified in the 100 chest with a time of 1:07.13 at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Des Moines, and the 200 chest with a time of 2:21.84 at the 2019 Pan American Games. Since her time at A&M, she has won a pair of silver medals in the 200 breast and placed second in the 2018 World Short Course Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Galat became SEC champion in 2016 and finished first in the 200 breaststroke. . Galat, a classmate of Bratton, earned First Team All-America honors in all three events she competed in during the 2018 NCAA National Championships. She finished second in the 200 chest, fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 IM.

Larson will compete in the 100 breast after qualifying for the event with a time of 1:06.78 at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships. The Mesa, Arizona native previously competed for the red, white, and blue after her sophomore year with A&M, earning a gold medal with the 400-meter medley relay team at the 2012 London Olympics. She became the second female swimmer in the program’s history to medal in the Olympics and the first to win gold. Larson still holds the school record in the 100 chest (57.23) set in the 2014 NCAA Championships and is one of only four Aggies to have earned more than 20 All-America honors in her career. Larson ended her collegiate career as a three-time NCAA 100 chest champion, setting the NCAA record as a sophomore and later eclipsing her own brand as a junior and again as a senior.

Upcoming sophomores Chloe Stepanek made an impressive return to long course competition in the month of May, posting a few Wave II qualifiers. At the TYR Pro Swim Series meeting in Indianapolis, Stepanek clocked free at 55.13 in the 100 to punch her ticket to Omaha, and a week later it went 25.62 in the 50 free in Austin to compete in a second qualifying event. Stepanek had a successful collegiate debut season that concluded with a school-record-breaking performance in the 200 free as the first leg of the honorable mention All-America 800 free relay team, while also earning a pair of All-America honors with two top-eight individual finishes (100, 200 free).

Charlie Campbell will field in Indianapolis after earning a spot to compete in Trials during the postseason of her final collegiate season. Campbell concluded her A&M diving career in a historic way, becoming the first Aggie diver to earn All-America honors on both springboards since NCAA Champion Jaele Patrick did so at the end of the 2012 season. The Midland, Texas native took a pair of seventh-place finishes at the NCAA Championships after becoming the first female SEC springboard champion when she claimed the 3-meter this season.

US Olympic Team Trials Participants

Wave I:

Kara Eisenmann

Kylie Powers

Alaya Smith

Camryn Toney

Wave II:

Lisa Bratton

Bethany Galata

Sarah Gibson

Breeja Larson

Taylor Pike

Chloe Stepanek

Caroline Theil