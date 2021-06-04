US and Canada face each other in semifinals at upset 2021 Hockey World Cup

RIGA, LATVIA – Colin Blackwell #43 of the United States takes on Adam Henrique #14 of … [+] Canada on May 23 at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Their rosters didn’t look like much on paper, but Team USA and Team Canada made it to the final four at the 2021 World Hockey Championship in Riga, Latvia. They will face each other in Saturday’s first semi-final, battling it out for the chance to play for gold.

The United States team bumped its ticket on Thursday with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals. The Americans opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss against the defending champions from Finland, but have since won seven games in a row.

The Canadians have recovered from a very slow start, scoring just two goals in their first three games. They opened with a 2-0 shutout loss to the hosts of the tournament, which saw Latvia beat Canada for the first time in the World Championship. Three days later, after Canada was humiliated in a 5-1 loss to team USA, Germany also recorded its first-ever victory over the Canadians, with a score of 3-1.

The other side of the bracket in the 16-team tournament also yielded some unexpected results. Denmark beat No. 4 Sweden on Day 2, No. 9 Slovakia stunned No. 2 Russia and 19th place Great Britain took a single point by pushing Denmark to overtime before beating Belarus 4-3 for their first official win since 1962.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Perhaps even more remarkable was the fact that the top scorer at the end of the qualifying round was a member of Great Britain’s team, with seven goals in seven games. Liam Kirk, 21, had two successful seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes after becoming the first-ever British-born and trained player to be called up to the NHL, selected in the seventh round by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. season was halted due to Covid protocols, Kirk played in Sweden for some time and then returned home great for the British league season-ending tournament, scoring 20 points in 14 games.

Here in North America, the World Championship is often considered an afterthought. Because it runs concurrently with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, many top stars still play for their NHL teams, or are ready for rest, relaxation, and rehab after tough regular seasons. Also because the tournament is regularly played in Europe, the playing times are in the morning and early afternoon.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the tournament is a major attraction for hockey nations. It normally attracts large crowds and is the main source of income for the International Ice Hockey Federation, which uses its profits to fund ventures to grow the game in lower divisions, younger age groups and women’s hockey.

The 2020 World Cup, which was scheduled for Switzerland, was canceled due to the corona virus. This year, a small-scale event will be held in a bubble setting in a few arenas in Riga, Latvia.

Latvian fans are known to be some of the loudest in the hockey community, but were not allowed to enter the arenas until the last day of the round-robin game on Tuesday, and then only in small numbers.

Latvia supporters cheer for the team during the Group B match between Latvia and Germany on the … [+] 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, June 1, 2021. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images



Despite the best efforts of the supporters, Latvia fell 2-1 against Germany in a game to be won, thus ending the tournament. Sweden, which won gold in 2017 and 2018, also failed to advance to the play-off round.

With this year’s tournament on the heels of a compressed NHL season, and with protocols that include yet another quarantine period and more bubble life, even more NHL players than usual have turned down their countries’ invitations to participate.

Typically, top Russian stars will join the team once their NHL seasons are over. In 2019, for example, the bronze medal-winning Russian roster included Andrei Vasilevskiy in the net and forwards Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov, Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov, to name a few.

Even this year, the Russians attracted a stronger contingent of NHL stars than any other nation, including a particularly strong defense corps with Nikita Zadorov of the Chicago Blackhawks, Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers and rising star Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators. After their teams knocked out the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round, Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues, Dmitry Orlov of the Washington Capitals and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers also made the foray across the Atlantic to join. adapt to what is currently called the ROC team, as the Russian Athletics Federation is still dealing with sanctions from several doping scandals. But despite the big names, the Russian tournament ended on Thursday, after losing 2-1 overtime to Canada.

The last time the tournament was held, in 2019, Finnish team who executed a patient first-team approach to defense won gold with only two players having gained any NHL experience that season.

This year, the Finns were confident that the same strategy would yield positive results again. Sure enough, they are back in the last four after a disciplined 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their quarter-final on Thursday.

With more stay-at-home players than usual, countries like the US and Canada had to adopt similar strategies. It also works for them.

Chris Drury, general manager of the New York Rangers, is the general manager of Team USA. His roster includes two outstanding young netminders, Cal Petersen of the Los Angeles Kings and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. Both are just starting to establish themselves in the NHL and have achieved the best team save percentage of the tournament to date (.953).

The best penalty kill among the American teams, at 95.45 percent, is a testament to the entire team’s willingness to work hard, block shots and do whatever it takes to prevent goals. That effort is led by 36-year-old Brian Boyle, the great defensive center who signed with Team USA in an effort to revive his career after failing with an NHL team this season.

American striker Brian Boyle (2nd,L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the … [+] IIHF Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Slovakia, at the Arena Riga in Riga, on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Gints IVUSKANS/AFP) (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



One-time Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader also saw the World Championship as a showcase opportunity after playing in Switzerland last season. The 34-year-old initially captained Team USA, but was sidelined in the sixth game of the round robin due to a lower body injury. With a pair of crutches under his arms, Abdelkader has now stepped behind the bench, ready to offer American coach Dave Capuano every possible help as the Americans try to take home World Cup gold for the first time since 1960.

Offensively, Team USA was led by Conor Garland of the Arizona Coyotes, who are tied for third in tournament scoring 5-5-10 in eight games. Trevor Moore of the Los Angeles Kings has eight points and Dallas Stars rookie Jason Robertson has seven. This is the first time Garland and Moore have qualified for Team USA at any level. Robertson won a silver medal as part of the U20 team at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

After a 0-3 start, the Canadian team, composed by rookie general manager Roberto Luongo, was in danger of missing the playoff round for the first time in the tournament’s history. Canada’s fortunes began to turn when striker Andrew Mangiapane joined the group in Game 4 after serving out his quarantine. Although his regular season in Calgary Flames didn’t end until May 19, three days before the tournament started, the 25-year-old attacker seized his first-ever chance to play for his national team.

Mangiapane, placed on par with Canadian captain Adam Henrique and Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown, made an immediate difference. In five games, he has five goals and nine points, including the game-winning tap-in of an incredible feed from Troy Stecher as Canada closed a 1-0 deficit to outplay Russia in 3-on-3 overtime in Thursday’s quarterfinals. switch.

Canada’s coach also uses the tournament to showcase himself. It is Gerard Gallants’ first time back behind a couch since he was let go by the Vegas Golden Knights in January 2020. He wants to return to the NHL and was interviewed last month for the vacant position of head coach with the New York Rangers.

While Team USA has been virtually unstoppable so far, expect a much more determined Canadian group on Saturday (7am ET).

Finland will face Germany in the second semifinal (11am ET). Unlikely silver medalists at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Germans reached the final four at the World Championship for the first time since 2011, on Thursday, trailing 2-0 and beating Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout.

The Arena Riga gold medal match will take place on NHL Network at 1pm ET on Sunday.