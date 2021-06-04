New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder out of off-season practice as team negotiates new deal





FLORHAM PARK, NJ — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is staying away from offseason practice as he and the team try to renegotiate his contract. The Jets are among the leaders in the pay cap (about $27 million), but they are trying to get Crowder to take a pay cut. Crowder, who led the team at receptions in 2020 and 2021, will earn $10 million in base salary in the final year of his contract. The salary is not guaranteed, meaning the Jets could cut him at any time. The Jets fielded Crowder’s eventual replacement with the 34th overall pick, former Ole Miss final receiver Elijah Moore, but they still want Crowder on the team—for their price. His current cap allowance is $11.4 million, the team’s third highest. Coach Robert Saleh said the two sides are “working through some things with his contract”, but he painted an optimistic picture. He said Crowder will be “definitely” on the roster. “[We’re] I am confident to get Jamison here quickly,” Saleh said. “If we do that, he will definitely have a role in this team.” Crowder, who turns 28 on June 17, has been the Jets’ most consistent player on offense in the past two seasons. In 2020, he registered 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns — all team highs. He missed four games due to leg injuries. He was better in 2019, with 78 catches, 833 yards and six touchdowns. The Jets still finished 32nd overall both years. They’ve revamped the receiving corps this offseason, signing Corey Davis (three years, $37.5 million) and Keelan Cole (one year, $5 million) and drafting Moore. The rookie impressed in the early practice sessions. Still, Crowder is their most accomplished receiver, and his absence costs him the chance to develop chemistry with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the presumptive starter. Another key player on offense, left tackle Mekhi Becton, is out with a foot injury. He suffers from plantar fasciitis, the NFL Network reported. Becton, their number 1 pick in 2020, won’t need surgery, according to Saleh, who said “it’s really no problem.” Becton, who suffered a foot injury in first practice 11 days ago, appeared on the practice field on Friday but did not participate in any exercises. The problem with Becton, listed at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds, is his weight. Saleh hinted that Becton needs to improve his fitness. He was overweight at the end of last season, a team source said. “Their bodies are their moneymaker,” Saleh said. “The amount you invest in your body is the amount you get back. That’s part of young men’s learning process. “They need to learn how to take care of their bodies. They need to learn to eat right, train well, rest well, regenerate well – all things that lead to longevity in this Mekhi is one of them. talented young man, he is a very great young man, and he learns every day what it takes to be a professional. We have a lot of confidence in him.”

