Returning to Cricket: Finally Back to the Place Where Nothing Really Changes – Bill Martin

And so, after an absence that feels much longer than it is, I returned to cricket this week and trained.
For two years I haven’t visited a single cricket ground which was a wrench as I’ve played, watched or guided them as often as I could since I first saw Tony Greig bow to Vivian Richards on the television we had. back on the farm in the hot summer of 1976.
Not traveling by train was less of a hardship, but this was all for my pleasure and my walk to the station was eager. The app on my phone still worked, I bought the ticket as I walked, scanned myself in and was at the station without any complication.
It was busier than I expected, people are clearly moving more than I thought. It felt strange. The only time I’ve been with more than four or five people since this all started was at my father’s funeral, and that was the whole family. But trains are big beasts and there was plenty of room when we were all on board. I was able to secure the train drivers dream position of a four seater all to myself, with a table. Jackpot. As we drove on, I saw a few members of the other family who were such a big part of my life.
The cricket family is global, and wherever you go and meet members of it, you immediately find a similar welcome, a mutual interest, a shared language. When we got off at Taunton, I could have told you about a man or woman who was heading in the same direction as me. There is a look.
As soon as I was on the street, I was talking to a relative I had never met before. We briefly discussed which seats we had won in the post-Covid vote (mine in the alcohol-free area, would you believe it), which gate to go through, and before we got to the river, we were deep in which England player would make it one of the world’s best team ever. Have a nice day, said the relative I had never met before. In fact, how could you not.
And that’s the point, because once you get there, even rain can’t ruin the feeling of being among those who love what you do. There was no such problem this week. The moment I found my seat at a distance, time stood still, not much happening on the pitch and I became part of the soft chatter around me.
By midday, when the picnics started to come out, I had discussed why players are so noisy on the field these days, whether Gary Sobers would have been the player he was in the game today, and listened to a report of watching to Michael Holding who bowl like the wind against Geoffrey Boycott. It was all largely meaningless, thoroughly enjoyable and very comfortable. Someone offered me a sandwich and for a while a red cat came and lay next to me in the sun.
A lot has changed in the area of the province over the years. The phone booth where I got Viv Richards’ autograph behind the old pavilion is gone, as is that pavilion itself, with its rickety old movie theater seats. Covid precautions mean large areas have been cordoned off and large floodlights are glowing on the playing field.
But innovation and investment have done nothing to diminish the sense of belonging, nor to dilute history. New stands shine with the big names of Somerset’s past, Atkinson. Trescothick, Botham and Caddick. And on the seats themselves, many faces are different, but the audience is the same.
On the field, the game was played back and forth throughout the day, as has been done many times in the past on these types of grounds and will be many more times in the future.
It was good to be back in the place where so much has changed, but nothing has really changed at all.
