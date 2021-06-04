Auburn Athletics Announces Full Capacity and Bumper for 2021 Football Season







Jordan Hare Stadium american football

4-6-2021 11:00:00 AM

AUBURN, Ala. –Auburn Athletics plans to allow 100 percent capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium and full tailgating on campus for the 2021 football season, athletics director Allen Greene announced Friday. “There’s nothing quite like a fall weekend in the prettiest village on the plains,” Greene said. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight to the post-game celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all the experiences shared with friends and family, we’re so excited to welcome the Auburn Family back to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and re-introduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.” This Spring, Auburn Universityannouncedplans are underway for a full on-campus personal, academic, and student life experience for Fall 2021. The decision was made in consultation with state and local health officials, and with input from shared board groups representing students, faculty, and staff. TICKETS The Auburn Family Can Become Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers this fall with the purchase of new Tigers Unlimited (TUF) football season tickets for the 2021 season, available now while supplies last. The purchase of a TUF Gray Zone subscription guarantees access to lower level seating at Jordan-Hare Stadium for all seven home games this fall, while TUF Bronze Zone subscriptions are also available on the top floor. Tigers Unlimited members have access to renew their seats and choose seat locations in 2022 before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Tigers Unlimited members also have the option to purchase tickets for away games and bowls, based on priority and availability.

Clickhereto choose your seats and buy new Tigers Unlimited subscriptions for the 2021 season, and be a part of the best game day experience in the country. Additional information is available by contacting the ticket office by email at [email protected], or by phone at 855-282-2010 Option 1. Higher public season tickets, minipacks and single match tickets will go on sale later this summer, subject to availability. Fans wishing to purchase single match tickets are also encouraged to visitStubhub, the official Auburn Athletics secondary ticket marketplace. TIGER WALK CLUB Tiger Walk Club memberships are now on sale for the 2021 Auburn football season. Tiger Walk Club members have access to an air-conditioned room with food and non-alcoholic drinks, a cash bar and large screen TVs to enhance your school football game day experience. The Tiger Walk Club opens for three hours pregame and stays open for one hour postgame. Clickherefor more information or call (855) 282-2010, option 2. TAIL HOLES AND PARKING With the return of tailgating on campus, fans are encouraged to pre-order their turnkey tailgate experience through Tailgate Guys through theirwebsiteor call 334-209-1259.

Parking on campus can be purchased via Bruno Event Teamhere. DIGITAL CARDS Auburn Athletics continues full digital ticketing for the 2021 season. Digital tickets help improve ticket delivery, minimize fraud, improve security and make ticket sharing fast and easy. For more information about digital tickets, click here. ADDITIONALGAME DAY INFO Additional information will be available at AuburnTigers.com/gamedayheading in the September 4 home opener vs. akron. Date Opponent Theme Time (CT) Saturday, 9/4 vs. Akron wear white 6:00 PM Saturday, 9/11 vs. the state of Alabama Hometown Heroes Scoring Game 11 hours Saturday, 25-9 vs. the state of Georgia Homecoming Not yet known Saturday, 10/9 vs. Georgia wear navy blue Not yet known Saturday, 30/10 vs. Ole Miss wear orange Not yet known Saturday, 11/13 vs. the state of Mississippi Military Appreciation Game Not yet known Saturday, 27-11 vs. Alabama The 86th Iron Bowl Not yet known







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos