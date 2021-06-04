Tennis player released in match fixing case | Sport

PARIS (AP) The Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match fixing at last year’s French Open has been released from police custody on Friday, court officials told The Associated Press.
Yana Sizikova, who was arrested in Paris on Thursday after participating in a French Open doubles match, was not formally charged after questioning, but is still under investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
Sizikova, 26, has denied the allegations, according to her lawyer Frederic Belot. He told the AP that Sizikova wants to file a complaint for defamation.
The prosecutor’s office said Sizikova was arrested for sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely committed in September 2020.”
The case was opened last October by a French police unit specializing in gambling fraud and match fixing. It has previously collaborated with Belgian authorities investigating suspicious matches at the lower level of professional tennis.
The French tennis federation said it could not provide further information because the investigation is still ongoing.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which investigates match fixing in sport, declined to comment on the details of the case, but said in a message to the AP that there is ongoing cooperation between the ITIA and law enforcement in France.”
In a telephone interview with the AP, her lawyer said that Sizikova was extremely shocked.”
She was taken into custody as a criminal. She claims to be innocent and did not want me to help her during her interrogation because she considers herself a victim,” Belot said.
Belot said he only started representing Sizikova on Friday after being approached by the player’s parents. He said Sizikova had contacted the ITIA when the case was opened last year to deny any wrongdoing.
The prosecutor’s office said the investigation focused on suspicions about one match at Roland Garros last year. It did not specify the match. The German newspaper Die Welt and the French sports newspaper LEquipe said at the time that there were suspicious betting patterns in the first round of a women’s doubles match on September 30.
On that day, Sizikova and partner Madison Brengle of the United States played at Court No. 10 against Romanian players Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig. In the fifth game of the second set, in which she made two double faults, Sizikova fell in love with serving.
Le Parisien reported on Friday that several operators in different countries had bet tens of thousands of euros (dollars) on the Romanian players who would win that game.
The newspaper said that Sizikova, who is in 101st place in doubles and 765th in singles, was arrested on Thursday after losing the first round of the doubles tournament at Roland Garros. The newspaper said authorities searched Sizikovas’ hotel room.
Last year’s French Open, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was played in late September and early October.
AP Sports Writers Andrew Dampf in Rome and James Ellingworth in Düsseldorf, Germany contributed to this report.
