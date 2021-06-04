Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for June 4th

There’s a two-game main NHL slate on Friday starting at 7:30pm ET on DraftKings. This article provides DFS advice for: DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

There are many stories that we could follow here to side with Montreal. Obviously, the hit on Jake Evans in Game 1 will be a huge rallying cry, but what about the fact that the Canadiens might just be the better team? Montreal had more SOG in Game 1 and had a significant lead in xGF% (expected target percentage) and regular season allowed scoring opportunities. Carey Price was the better goalkeeper in Game 1 and as far as stories go, the veteran is probably looking to make a statement after the big hit on one of Canadiens’ young forwards. The Montreal money line is still worth chasing here.

The top of the Golden Knights were the second largest producer in terms of goals scored during the regular season and you can expect them to make their mark on this series eventually. Pacioretty has scored two or more points 13 times this season and looked more like his normal level in Game 2 after coming back from injury. These odds are big enough to risk that this is where the top of the Knights leave their mark on one of their best wingers.

place you NHL bets Bee DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online via download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All opportunities offered by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Top line stack

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Chandler Stephenson ($4,300) Mark Stone ($5,700) Max Pacioretty ($6,600)

The Golden Knights played a much tighter game against the Avs in Game 2, but still fell short. They are now heading back to Vegas for Game 3 in what will obviously be a bit of a do or die game. Their topline hasn’t scored any goals in this series yet, but I would expect them to show up soon. This line was the second most prolific in terms of goals scored during the regular season and is available at a huge discount today. This is arguably the cheapest price we’ve had all season on winger Max Pacioretty and he’s scored points in three consecutive games. He averaged over a point per game in the regular season and just under four SOG per game, so even if you choose not to stack him with winger Mark Stone, he’s a great bargain on its own.

Speaking of Stone, he has been much more effective at home this season as he averaged 11.6 DKFP and scored 39 of his 66 points while playing in Vegas. We’ve seen Stone and Pacioretty go together for five points or more more than four times this season, so it seems like a good way to start today with the top line discount of the light underdogs. Even if they don’t win the match, this line could be in for a big night in a game that has the potential to score a lot of goals, given the two top lines involved.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $30K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

Superstar to Target

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights ($7,700)

Rantanen has really come into its own in these playoffs, with a sick mix of playmaking and scoring. The Finn has three points and already has nine SOG in this series, a total including Game 2’s OT winner. Although you can certainly repay the entire Colorado frontline today, as they combined for eight points in Game 1 Rantanen the best offers mix of upside and savings of the three. He is today $1,500 cheaper than Nathan MacKinnon ($9,200) and Rantanen often produces on the power play where he was sixth this season by scoring. You want to get at least a little exposure to Colorado’s big line on a two-game slate and Rantanen offers the best of both worlds, making him a great anchor game in what could be an explosive Game 3.

Refer a Friend and Get $20 DK Dollars! Go to the DraftKings Playbook Promo Page for more details!

Violation Value

Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets ($5,200)

Gallagher returned to action after a long hiatus, just in time for the playoffs to begin. He still didn’t seem in shape in the first series against the Leafs where he only scored one goal, but it was a big goal in Game 7. He used that momentum and now looks much more comfortable on the ice as he is also grabbed a goal in the first game. The Canadiens have gone with a more balanced attack in the playoffs, so don’t expect Gallagher to play 20 minutes per game anytime soon, but his line could take a slight bump after being able to score goals in two consecutive games. He’s a high volume shooter and a player worth aiming for on a two game slate at this price.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ($3,800)

The Jets have lost their number one , Mark Scheifele, four games to suspension, so clearly there is a void to be filled here. The Jets may also get Paul Stastny back for this game, but whether he plays or not, expect Dubois’ ice age to go up a bit. The former Blue Jacket has been a disappointment from a fantasy perspective since he came to Winnipeg, but he offers a solid one-game advantage in a situation like this. Even if he stays on the second line, the Jets may choose to roll themselves and Nikolaj Ehlers ($5,600) out here more often, making them a solid contrarian mini-stack today.

stud keepers

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets ($7,900)

Price defeated the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in Game 1 of this series and you have to think his motivation will be high to top that feat for Game 2. Despite being a goalkeeper, Price is a very experienced leader of this team and after seeing one of his teammates get crushed by a dirty hit in Game 1, a statement game of his wouldn’t be shocking here. As dominant as Hellebuyck was in the first series for WPG, it’s worth reminding people that he was shaky at times in the regular season, so there’s no guarantee he’ll resurface for Game 2. Price now has four won games in a row and averages around a .935 save percentage for those wins. This game is really close in terms of odds with MTL just a minor underdog. Price probably won’t be overly popular here, which again makes it a great target for me in DFS for under $8K.

Value on Defense

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights ($3,700)

Girard has been a crucial player for the Avalanche this season as he came in as their top D-man as injuries hit their backend midway through the season. The versatile defender has been on pace to break his career highs over an entire season and comes into this game having now provided four assists in his last three appearances, one of which came in power play. Girard clearly takes a backseat on the PP1 to Cale Makar ($6,000) most nights, but he still plays well over 20 minutes per game and gets the odd power play exposure with COL’s top players depending on the in-game adjustments. He is a solid player who can easily appear here with a point and has now also taken several blocked shots in five of his last 10 games. Priced well under $4K, it’s the best lower value target on the board for those willing to pay on D.

Power Play Defenders

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche ($5,900)

As you would expect, Pietrangelo has been a big minute eater for the Golden Knights in the playoffs thus far. The former St. Louis Blue has also ramped up his production from a fantasy standpoint and now has an average of 3.9 SOG and 2.3 blocked shots over his last 10 matches. Those are elite numbers and while he’s only taken four real points in that same period, any kind of multi-point play will mean he could give us a groundbreaking achievement given his production in other areas. He splits time with Shea Theodore ($5,500) on the power play, but his production in the other areas makes him vastly superior to his teammate for fantasy, especially at these awards.

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets ($5,000)

Weber has now played more than 24 minutes for the Canadiens in each of their last five games. The veteran shares some of the power play payload with Jeff Petry ($5,300), but played more than 60% of the man advantage time for the Habs in Game 1 and has now also fired 12 SOG in the past three games. Weber doesn’t produce from a point perspective like he did in the past, but with his minutes up he’s still an elite shot producer for a defender. Hell, there’s a lot of man advantage for the Canadiens, so if you’re targeting their power play today, it makes for a good cheap addition to any MTL stack.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $30K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKingsK and experience the game within the game.

In front of sports betting, go to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have provided my personal opinion on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion(s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can contact crisis counseling and referral services 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Problem with gambling? Bel 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-MET-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800 BETS FROM (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.