Manchester City Chelsea Women dominate PFA Team of the Year





Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year, announced Friday, with six players making the cut. Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Ruben Dias, and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all named in the team, which is voted on by fellow players. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only) De Bruyne, who was named Player of the Year last year, is the only player to retain his spot on the 2019-20 squad. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min round out the squad. Pep Guardiola’s City finished 12 points ahead of United to win their third league title in four years. City also conceded the fewest goals (32) and kept a clean sheet in half of their games (19) as Ederson won the Golden Glove for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Kane claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals and the England striker also topped the assist list with 14, nine of which helped Son score as they formed an impressive partnership. play 1:31 Kathleen McNamee looks back on Emma Hayes and Chelsea’s success after the Blues secured their second consecutive FA WSL title. Salah and Fernandes finished behind Kane with 22 and 18 goals respectively. Gundogan, Dias, Fernandes and Kane are also shortlisted for Player of the Year along with De Bruyne. The PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year was dominated by champions Chelsea, with five players in the line-up. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defenders Magdalena Eriksson and Maren Mjelde, and forwards Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr were all voted into the team. Runners-up City, which finished two points behind Chelsea, had four players — Sam Mewis, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp — making the cut while Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson round out the squad. Premier League Team of the Year: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Luke Shaw, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane Women’s Super League Team of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson, Magdalena Erikson, Maren Mjelde, Sam Mewis, Caroline Weir, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp

