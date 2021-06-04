Wasim Announces Pakistan Squad for England & West Indies Tour

Pakistani cricket selectors have recalled four veteran players and included Azam Khan in the squads with no limit

Pakistani cricket selectors have recalled four veteran players and have included Azam Khan with no limits in their squads for the England and West Indies tours. The team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from 8 to 20 July, before taking on world champions West Indies in five T20Is, followed by two Tests.

Middle order batsman Haris Sohail has been named in the ODI side while Imad Wasim has returned to bolster the T20I side. Fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have returned to the Test side.

Yasir Shah’s entry is subject to fitness as the wrist spinner has not yet fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him from the Zimbabwe Tests. The selectors have retained leg spinner Zahid Mahmood along with left arm spinner Nauman Ali and off spinner Sajid Khan for the Jamaica tests.

Uncapped Saud Shakeel has also reclaimed his spot after missing out on ODIs in South Africa due to injury. Salman Ali Agha, who has lost his test spot, has been called up for ODIs.

Fakhar Zaman has retained his place in the original squad after being called up as an extra to Zimbabwe T20Is after a stellar performance in South Africa.

Azam Khan of Quetta Gladiators, the 22-year old batter, is the new face in the T20I squad.

Selections (in alphabetical order):

ODIs: Babar Azam (Captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain) (North), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (North), Haris Rauf (North), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (North), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (South Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

T20Is: Babar Azam (Captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain) (North), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (North), Haris Rauf (North), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (North), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (North), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) ( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Tests: Babar Azam (Captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Vice Captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (North), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (North), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (North), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Yasir Shah (Balochistan, subject to suitability) ) and Zahid Mahmood (South Punjab).

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said: “We have remained consistent in our roster and have kept the same core of cricketers who have been in the lineup for a while. This is an extremely important and crucial tour for Pakistan as we will be playing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against England, as well as the T20Is against England and the West Indies as part of our preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Jamaica Test counts towards the ICC World Test Championship.

“As such, taking into account the above and in consultation with Captain Babar Azam and Head Misbah-ul-Haq, we did our best to maintain the winning combinations, but at the same time we recalled four experienced players and rewarded the unlimited Azam Khan for his domestic achievements, while also giving him the necessary confidence for the challenges ahead.

“Mohammad Abbas has regained his form, Naseem Shah and Haris Sohail have reclaimed the required fitness standards, while Imad Wasim has been recalled as the T20 World Cup is likely to be held in the UAE and he enjoys an excellent track record there.

“The return of these four players meant that we had to leave some players, which is never an easy decision. But we collectively chose what was in the best interest of the side, taking into account the opponents and the format requirements for the upcoming tours.

“The players who missed the roster will remain part of our strategy and as such will continue to work on their technical play at the National High Performance Center under the watchful eye of Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq.

“The admission of Yasir Shah is subject to passing his fitness test. He was sidelined due to a knee injury after the second Test against South Africa earlier this year and was expected to be fully fit again for the West Indies tour. However, it has not been the case, but we remain hopeful that he will complete his rehabilitation before the departure.

“The side since the home series against South Africa has maintained an upward momentum, but there are still a few lost points which we would like to close by the end of the England and West Indies tours so that there is absolute clarity on that.” our compositions for the post West Indies tour engagements.

“I strongly believe that the changes will fill those gaps and put us in a strong position in our quest to be in the top three of all formats by the end of 2023.”

Travel schedule:

June 25 – Departure for Manchester

July 6 – Arrival in Cardiff

July 8 – 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 10 – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

July 13 – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 16 – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 18 – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

July 20 – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 21 – Arrival in Barbados

July 27 – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 28 – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 31 – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

August 1 – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

August 3 – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Aug 6-7 – Two-day practice match, Guyana

Aug 12-16 – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Aug 20-24 – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Aug 25 – Departure