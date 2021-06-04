Sports
Omeire can replace production Eagles between the numbers
A major looming question mark for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program for the 2021 season lies within the receiving corps. The talent and young draft of the Texas receiving corps is beyond question, but that doesn’t mean Texas won’t have growing pains this fall as they get used to Sark’s new offensive plan.
A proven primary recipient does not yet exist in the ranks of the Longhorns receiving corps. There are candidates who can climb into that role, such as Joshua Moore, Jordan Whittington, Jake Smith, Troy Omeire, etc., but none that stick out solidly so far.
You could argue that one of the most prolific wide receivers for the Longhorns in recent seasons, which will be a critical loss in 2021, is Brennan Eagles. Over the past three seasons, Eagles has been one of the most targeted recipients of star quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
He registered 61 catches for 1,026 receiving yards (16.8 yards per catch), and 11 receiving touchdowns. Eagles was also one of the two most prolific wideouts for Texas last year, along with Moore.
Where Texas Eagles could miss the most, though, is between the numbers. Eagles and Smith were the two most prolific wideouts for the Longhorns between numbers last season.
It’s hard to overstate how much more effective Eagles were on this passing game between numbers than on the outside last season. Three of his four highest received marks were on balls aimed at him between numbers, which is also where four of his five touchdowns came from.
Looking further into how Troy Omeire can replace Brennan Eagles for Texas football in 2021
Eagles registered a total of 14 midfield catches last season, for 288 receiving yards, and the aforementioned four touchdown catches. Most Eagles yards also came in between numbers after the catch last season. He had 89 of his yards after the catch last season in this spot of the field.
Ehlinger also had by far the highest passer rating in terms of any spot (left, right, or center) he looked forward to on the field for Eagles as he moved into center. To top it off, two of the three forced missed tackles Eagles had last season came on balls thrown off the field in his direction from this spot.
It’s clear how former Texas head coach Tom Herman wanted to use Eagles and where he was most effective. Texas probably has someone of similar stature and skills who can fill some of the void left by Eagles in the receiving corps this year.
One name to keep an eye on that could effectively replace the mid-field production of Eagles is Omeire. The former talented four-star recruit and aspiring freshman in the red shirt looked solid for Texas in camp last season. But an ACL tear ended his freshman campaign before it started.
This fall, Omeire is recognized as one of the real breakthrough candidates for the Longhorns on the attacking side of the ball. To pull that off, however, Omeire needs to put a good stamp on Sark in fall camp and prove he deserves to get these goals in the middle of the field in the passes over someone like Whittington or Smith.
Omeire stands at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. That’s not that far from the 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds that Eagles were on in its junior campaign with Texas. Omeire’s speed and jumping ability also seems comparable, if not superior, to what Eagles brought to the table.
The receiving corps has a lot of potential for the Longhorns in 2021, but also has many question marks amid summer practice. Many of those questions may have to wait to be resolved, until around the start of the Big 12 slate this fall.
Texas closed last season with a 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) record led by former head coach Herman. Sark and the Longhorns look set to be on the right track this year as they open the regular season at home on September 4 against Louisiana.
