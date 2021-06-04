Review – Tennis hit different at Red Rocks

It’s not difficult to look through the course of a time capsule as you watch the retro-dressed duo Tennis perform. Not only that, but their analog sound waves and vamps feel like a cascading aura of 1970s nostalgia. While it’s a period many of their fans have never experienced firsthand, it’s one that’s been passed down from generation to generation. chews the cud and coalesces into something much deeper than aesthetic authenticity. When it comes to tennis, secondhand highs are more than welcome, as the atmosphere they use is unparalleled in the modern age. Returning to the stage for their Red Rocks debut, the Denver-based group’s oft-acclaimed throwback fever dream was on full display, but more than that, it was a homecoming like no other.

At the start of the pandemic, as the coronavirus began to take over the US in March 2020, Tennis was on tour and slated for a career highlight of a booking, appearing on syndicated television for The Ellen Degeneres show. But as the coronavirus turned the entertainment industry upside down, so did Tennis’s tour and the Ellen DeGeneres booking was put on hold indefinitely. More than a year later, however, the duo got a second chance, perhaps even bigger than what they had prior to one of the first Red Rocks shows after the pandemic. Tennis knew the pedestal of the performance and took the opportunity.

Opening the night was Austin-based singer/songwriter, Molly Burch. Burch, the original supporter of Tennis’ canceled 2020 tour, took her second chance, albeit at a much larger venue, with grace and endless confidence. Despite her timid and understated speaking voice, Burch disarmed the crowd with her full timbre and smoky falsetto as she walked through the slow saccharine burns. Not only was it her first performance since February 2020, but it was no less at Red Rocks enough to intimidate even the most experienced musician. Undeterred, Burch guided audiences through many of her discographies, including unreleased tracks from her forthcoming album, Romantic Images.

Caught somewhere between a sultry disco and a 1970s soft-rock stroll, Burch and her band set the mood and then some. Cuts like “Emotion” took Red Rocks by the hand to dance intimately in a shag-carpeted dig, while Burch’s cover of Ariana Grande’s “needy” felt like a studio session, which the thousands in attendance happened to witness. Burch taught a lesson in fostering intimacy even in the largest of venues, making Red Rocks feel like a cozy cocktail lounge from a time long gone. The sentiment was the perfect precursor for Tennis to take the stage.

When it came time for Tennis to take the stage, the crowd was buzzing. At the entrance of the band, cheers erupted at the entrance of the band, shaggy-dos and all, as we’d last seen them, with applause that was more than just appearances, but one that showed of perseverance and a once inscrutable continuation. And carry on, they did. From the jump, the band was like a needle in a groove, back in their pockets to their familiar rhythms.

The warm tones of Alaina Moore’s keyboards and Patrick Riley’s clean guitar parts felt right at home on the early summer evening at Red Rocks. Their musical chemistry and blasphemy approach puts everyone in a headspace to feel their music on their own terms. That secondhand high of their sonic nostalgia was more potent than ever, as the duo wove some of their most beloved tunes and more from their latest album, Swimmer. Although it was their debut performance at the iconic venue, you wouldn’t have been able to tell from the atmosphere they’ve brought to the venue. They’d taken the intimacy with which Burch had started and doubled it to turn an event into an evening.





It was a night of fan favorites, a jukebox daydream of Tennis’ best. Under dazzling lights, fans were treated to new classics like “Need Your Love” to the old flames of songs like “Needle And A Knife” and “Origins” among others. Shoulders swayed and tongues touched every word. The convincing grooves kept the crowd high all the time. While nostalgia may be the root of their roots, there were no feelings of looking back. Nostalgia was the vehicle, but the future was the destination. Concluding with a rare acoustic set of songs, most notably “It All Feels The Same,” the show ended on a different note. As a whole, while Tennis returned with their familiar sound, it caught on differently this time, and we owe that to the future.

All photography by Alden Bonecuttter.