Xavier Worthy already stands out in summer training sessions





All eyes are on both official visits this month for the Texas soccer program and new head coach Steve Sarkisian, along with the start of summer conditioning/workouts. It hasn’t been long since Texas wrapped up the spring ball (April 24), but the summer workouts are already here and new additions to the program are being instilled with the new campus culture. A focal point for Sark and the Longhorns in the Spring Ball are sure to be some of the summer enrollees of the 2021 recruiting class. A key highlight for the 2021-class Longhorns is the former four-star Michigan Wolverines wide receiver commit and Central East product Xavier Worthy. Texas was able to change Worthy’s dedication from the Wolverines in April, and he is already on campus training with the team over the summer months. He will be paying close attention to him as the receiving corps is looking for new playmakers in 2021. Worthy can pose a real deep threat thanks to his insane speed and elusiveness right away to Sark and the Longhorns. Sark’s offensive plans were able to top the enemy defenses in the SEC when he was the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The hope is that he can do the same for the Longhorns, given all the young talent present in the wide receiver and quarterback rooms. Worthy could be a good place for Sark to build up the attack to move forward. While it’s not very likely that the Longhorns will have a passing game around Worthy right away, he could have an emerging role as a real playmaker in this receiving corps. Texas has a lot of speed at wideout and Worthy joins a mix that also includes Jordan Whittington, Jake Smith, Joshua Moore, etc. That’s a good thing for Sark heading into the fall. Xavier Worthy a player to watch for summer conditioning Texas football According to a report by Horns247 on June 4 (paid content), Worthy is already a player to watch that stands out from the rest of the new entrants in Summer Workouts. Worthy is reportedly “as quick as advertised” for the Longhorns, which fits the Sark attack perfectly. Texas is vying to replace a slew of departed talent in the receiving corps, which really only included Brennan Eagles and Tarik Black, but there’s no permanent star who can take the lead with this group. It could be a battle between the likes of Smith, Whittington, Moore, Troy Omeire and even Worthy to see who gets the most reruns at the end of the upcoming season. As a whole, Texas will have many new faces this fall. Quarterback will likely come down to a fight between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. The offensive line will have some turnover once offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi has gone to the NFL. There is at least some stability in the decline, with the duo of star Bijan Robinson and the versatile Roschon Johnson returning in 2021. In addition, Worthy has been a huge asset to the 2021 Longhorns class. He was the highest-rated broad receiver and the second-highest-rated prospect. Worthily ranked as the nation’s No. 61 2021 high school prospect, No. 8 wide receiver, and No. 4 California prospect (247Sports Composite).

