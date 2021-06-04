Ontario Hockey League draft 2021 presents challenges

The Ontario Hockey League draft weekend begins Friday.

Now that the number one choice has already been made, the Oshawa Generals are on the clock.

After lost seasons in the province, it was challenging not only for teams to come up with their design boards, but also for eligible players to get to them.

“I just hope a team will give me a chance,” said OHL goalkeeper Matthew Martel.

Martel will be glued to his laptop for the next few days, hoping his name will be mentioned in the 2021 OHL draft.

“They can’t see what my true potential is and what I’m capable of and it’s hard to come out and show them what I can do now as opposed to what I could two years ago,” Martel said.

Story continues under ad

After failing to showcase his skills this season, the 15-year-old sent a highlight video to teams around the OHL.

Read more: Ontario Hockey League players react to canceled season

“I’d rather come out and show them in-game because it’s a better indication of how I am as a player and how I can play, but the video is the best we can do right now,” said Martel .

Trending stories Ontario reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

AMC warns investors against buying stocks, says they could lose all their money

It has been a busy month for Generals GM Roger Hunt and the company to fine-tune their draft board as they are set to select second overall.

“We’ve had enough meetings now where we’ve put together enough lists, we’ve had enough cross-references. Is this the year when a mistake is made somewhere down the line? Possibly,” Hunt said.

The Gens have 11 picks in the 15 rounds and Hunt says they will make limited viewing decisions.

“A kid who’s on the bubble or makes a late pick or lives in a remote area is going to be tough because people just haven’t seen you,” Hunt said.

Read more: COVID-19 Durham Region sports leagues frustrated with Ontario reopening plan

Story continues under ad

Mike Kelly, general manager of hockey operations, says, “you could have a second-rounder who goes into the fourth round.”

“We do not know.”

Kelly oversees the generals’ scouting. This will be his 23rd draft and possibly the one he needs the most help from coaches, agents and parents.

“There are a lot of kids who can skate and stuff, but they make a lot of mistakes and it’s so hard, you know, without games, but still, I’ll say one thing: there are still a lot of kids in Ontario and the United States who are real top players,” said Kelly.

Only time will tell how the 2021 concept class will pan out, but one thing’s for sure: everyone hopes to return to gameplay next season. As of now, the OHL has scheduled its puck drop for October 7.

As for Martel, he has heard of one team so far. He hopes his video got him on a lot more radars and just wants a chance to prove he could be that diamond in the rough for a team.