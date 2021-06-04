Sports
Ontario Hockey League draft 2021 presents challenges
The Ontario Hockey League draft weekend begins Friday.
Now that the number one choice has already been made, the Oshawa Generals are on the clock.
After lost seasons in the province, it was challenging not only for teams to come up with their design boards, but also for eligible players to get to them.
“I just hope a team will give me a chance,” said OHL goalkeeper Matthew Martel.
Martel will be glued to his laptop for the next few days, hoping his name will be mentioned in the 2021 OHL draft.
“They can’t see what my true potential is and what I’m capable of and it’s hard to come out and show them what I can do now as opposed to what I could two years ago,” Martel said.
After failing to showcase his skills this season, the 15-year-old sent a highlight video to teams around the OHL.
Read more:
Ontario Hockey League players react to canceled season
“I’d rather come out and show them in-game because it’s a better indication of how I am as a player and how I can play, but the video is the best we can do right now,” said Martel .
Trending stories
Ontario reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
AMC warns investors against buying stocks, says they could lose all their money
It has been a busy month for Generals GM Roger Hunt and the company to fine-tune their draft board as they are set to select second overall.
“We’ve had enough meetings now where we’ve put together enough lists, we’ve had enough cross-references. Is this the year when a mistake is made somewhere down the line? Possibly,” Hunt said.
The Gens have 11 picks in the 15 rounds and Hunt says they will make limited viewing decisions.
“A kid who’s on the bubble or makes a late pick or lives in a remote area is going to be tough because people just haven’t seen you,” Hunt said.
Read more:
COVID-19 Durham Region sports leagues frustrated with Ontario reopening plan
Mike Kelly, general manager of hockey operations, says, “you could have a second-rounder who goes into the fourth round.”
“We do not know.”
Kelly oversees the generals’ scouting. This will be his 23rd draft and possibly the one he needs the most help from coaches, agents and parents.
“There are a lot of kids who can skate and stuff, but they make a lot of mistakes and it’s so hard, you know, without games, but still, I’ll say one thing: there are still a lot of kids in Ontario and the United States who are real top players,” said Kelly.
Only time will tell how the 2021 concept class will pan out, but one thing’s for sure: everyone hopes to return to gameplay next season. As of now, the OHL has scheduled its puck drop for October 7.
As for Martel, he has heard of one team so far. He hopes his video got him on a lot more radars and just wants a chance to prove he could be that diamond in the rough for a team.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]