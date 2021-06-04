Table tennis club ready to relaunch at new location in Inverness





Highland Table Tennis Club will host their first session since the pandemic began tonight in a brand new venue. The Moray Table Tennis Club headed by Stephen Gertsen has a special guest in Niall Cameron, who has just been selected to play for Scotland for the 7th time at the World Championships… Photo: Becky Saunderson. Image no. 043494. Having previously been based in Merkinch, they have been able to reach an agreement to move to Inverness Leisure, which will allow them to have more members in a larger space. After a 15-month absence, members will be desperate to return to in-person sessions, and head coach Stephen Gertsen says it’s an exciting time for the entire club. We can’t wait to go back, says Gertsen enthusiastically. Moving to Inverness Leisure has been very exciting, it’s a big step for us to grow the club and increase participation. We have more potential there to involve more people in the sport in the longer term. Being in Inverness Leisure gives us a little more focus on the public. Were not hiding, were in one of the largest facilities in the Highlands. People will walk by and see the club, and hopefully well organized tournaments there in the future. Well have more junior sessions to tie in with what High Life Highland has to offer we would try to include table tennis in the summer schedule. Hopefully that seeps into our club, so there are a lot of opportunities there and hopefully we can make the best of it. Gertsen has heard stories of tables selling out in the past year as people try to find a way to stay active during a pandemic, but he says another club has helped with table time in the past year. As a club, we work closely with Inverness Tennis and Squash Club, he added. Friday nights with us will be the focal point of table tennis in the area but they actually have a table tennis room there now. People can go and play as much as they want so Inverness Tennis and Squash were absolutely amazing with us and there is huge potential in having a venue where you can go and play anytime. n For more information contact [email protected] Would you like to comment on this article? If yes, then click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.

