BOBCATS IN NUMBERS: 92 days until the cats play soccer!

Bobcats by the Numbers takes a look at current and past Bobcats whose jersey numbers match the number of days left before Montana State opens the 2021 football season in Wyoming on September 4.

#92

Blake Schmidt , DT: If you listen closely and have access to the right people during each football season, you will usually hear names of young players who are expected to become very good. Blake Schmidt is one of those players at MSU, a young defensive lineman who combines strength and explosiveness. Montana State has been pretty lucky to have interior defensive linemen who bring strong wrestling backgrounds to the Bobcat football program. Dan Ogden and Tucker Yates spring to mind and Blake Schmidt fits that mold. Schmidt excelled in wrestling, earning Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his play as a high school defensive lineman. Schmidt’s versatility is likely to make him a valuable part of the equation this season.

92 That’s the number of runs scored in Montana State’s first four games of the team’s 1923 season. Ott Romney’s first season as the school’s director of athletics and head of physical education, a role at most medium or small schools of the era, including head football and basketball coach, in 1922 produced a 4-4 season, but the Cats did not. do not win an out-of-state game that season. In fact, the team played just one game against a fellow Rocky Mountain Conference opponent. The 1923 campaign began with MSC (as it was then known) spending a full week at the Hotel Utah in Salt Lake City. The team won a narrow 16-15 loss at BYU on September 29 and a loss on October 6 in the state of Idaho with training at several athletic fields and gymnasiums in the Utah capital, which were made available to Romney, a beloved son. (Remember, Montana State was on the quarter system at the time, so lessons weren’t quite up and running yet.) The Bobcats defeated Idaho Southern Branch (now Idaho State) 41-0 and returned home to face Montana Wesleyan with 30-3 to beat. That season opening stretch of four games in 20 days ended with another narrow conference loss, a 7-6 home decision against Denver. After finishing 4-4 ​​in 1922, the Bobcats collected a superficially comparable figure of 5-4 in 1923. In retrospect, the difference between the two campaigns was significant. In Romney’s second season, the Bobcats defeated Carroll, Northern Colorado and New Mexico, while losing to UM for the fourth time in a row, along with a 7-2 loss to Montana Tech. Buoyed by the modest wins of 1923, the Cats took a 19-12-2 run in the next four seasons, Romney’s final seasons in Bozeman. And while MSC’s next win against the Grizzlies didn’t come until 1929, the Bobcats first became competitive in the nationally prominent Rocky Mountain Conference. From those one-point losses to open 1923 until his departure, Romney’s teams were 3-0 against Northern Colorado, 2-1 against BYU, 2-2 vs. Wyoming, 0-0-1 against mighty Denver, 2-1 against Colorado (that’s not a typo) and 1-1 against Utah State. The 1926 Bobcats won all four of their games against RMC foes, but Utah’s five league wins gave the Utes the league title. One factor in the revival of Bobcat football was the completion of the MSC Gymnasium, now Romney Gym. As Romney put it in an open letter to students in 1923, “A beautiful new gymnasium, a home for physical education and play activities that leaves little to be desired, the physical well-being department enables you to take the golden opportunity of happy, healthy, healthy and carefully directed recreation.” Later, Romney referred to the gym that would bear his name decades later as a “health factory” that he hoped physical activity would become “normal.” Regardless of whether the building served that purpose, it certainly benefited from Bobcat Athletics for generations to come, including attracting high-quality student athletes who would lead Montana State to athletic glory in the 1920s.

Chronology: Mark Stromberg (1982), Tate Kopp (1983), Shane Quilling (1984), Shane Powell (1985-86), Ken Buss (1987), Scott Eaton (1988), Tim Hanson (1989-90), Terry Phelan (1991 ) ), Devlan Geddes (1992-96), Aaron Nava (1997), Nathan Schmidt (1999), Adam Cordeiro (2000-03), Daryl Rogers (2004-05), Kody Swartz (2006), Brad Smith (2007- 10), Nate Bignell (2012-13), Tucker Yates (2014-18), Blake Schmidt (2019-)

Other 92 Notes: The big man with number 92 grabbed the ball and headed for paydirt. A dozen paces into his canter toward the Eastern Washington end zone, he noticed no one was really chasing him. The thought came in Adam Lambthought maybe the pass was incomplete and not a lateral one but he knew what he knew so kept rolling. Several Eagles pushed through and started the chase, but Cordeiro’s lead was too big and when he crossed the goal line with what was ruled a 76-yard fumble for the touchdown, he had taken a stunning Bobcat win that, frankly, was only one of about five in a row who conspired to give the Cats the 2002 Big Sky title. Cordeiro was an erratic athlete from Boulder, with an erratic outlook on life. Asked during the 2002 and ’03 seasons to come in to tackle from his more natural defensive end position, he selflessly made the switch while understanding exactly what it meant for his own position in life. And he remained a breeding stallion. He played mostly, finishing in 2002 with 10.5 tackles-for-loss, including 5.5 sacks. He recovered four fumbles and forced two. A year later, when he made a defensive tackle, his stats were essentially cut in half, but his impact resonated more strongly. MSU’s defensive front of Cordeiro and Ray Sebestyen inside, flanked by Jon Montoya and Clive Lowe, was remarkable, with Cordeiro’s presence inside creating pass rush opportunities leading to MSU’s 43 sacks.

Devlan Geddes and teammates Chad Mayer and Scott Matthews were three of a kind. They were hard-working kids who came to Bobcat Football in Cliff Hysell’s first recruiting class as raw athletes. Surviving the ups and downs of Cliff Hysell’s early years as MSU’s head coach, they left as part of a group that helped restore pride to the Bobcat football program. Those three also shared another distinction, being the first captains to be selected for a season during the Hysell era. Geddes, who wore #92 with distinction, could quite easily be the poster child for the student-athlete concept. He was an All-America and Academic All-America who patiently built the strength and explosiveness that would define his outstanding playing and brilliant legacy. Geddes’ 22 career sacks were the third largest in Bobcat’s history after the end of his career, remaining 10this on MSU’s all-time list, and returned to Bozeman for a career as a prominent attorney.