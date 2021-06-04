Sports
Josie VanderZwaag leads Hamilton to state tennis tournament
HAMILTON Josie VanderZwaag became one of the best basketball players in the region because of her defensive skills.
Hamilton’s main guard faced her opponent and gave them constant attacks.
That continued on the tennis court.
VanderZwaag uses her defensive, athletic approach to get to almost every ball her opponents hit on her side of the net, then returns again and again until her opponent makes a mistake.
The defensive mentality has worked particularly well this season as VanderZwaag was a regional runner-up and led the Hawkeyes to a spot in the Division 3 state tournament in the Netherlands this weekend. The games are from Friday in Holland Christian, Holland and Hope College.
I’m definitely not the type to get big kills, but if I can survive or outrun them, that gives me a good chance, said VanderZwaag.
Basketball defense definitely helps me in terms of speed. I can rush side-by-side faster and I’d rather be in a hurry to get everything than to let something go by.
VanderZwaag has carried this mindset through basketball for most of her life, but tennis was brand new as a freshman. She tried for the tennis team and had never played competitive tennis before.
I’ve played basketball all my life, but tennis, I started my freshman year and I had never touched a ball or a racket in my life, she said.
I came to tryouts because I thought it would be fun. It’s running and hand-eye coordination. I had that and had great coaches, and the sport was just fun to learn. I didn’t have a backhand until my sophomore year. Every year I have gotten a lot better.
Even with a pandemic year.
Junior year was canceled but I spent a lot of time hitting with friends and family. We went to the courts a lot, which really helped me, she said.
Hamilton coach Steve Lubbers is impressed by the growth that VanderZwaag has shown during her tennis career.
She is a multisport athlete and her athleticism took over, Lubbers said. Speed cannot be taught and she is quite tenacious on the field. That has driven her to where she is today. I tell her in close competitions that I know she can outlive them. She can defend very well.
VanderZwaag is 17-8 this season after her regional second place.
I always start the year a little slower because I get out of basketball. I’m in shape and stuff, but my tennis form isn’t there yet. I’m definitely getting better as the year goes on. And as you go through the year (and tournaments), you play better people and that really helps because I want to win, said VanderZwaag. The winning mentality helps me a lot.
The Hawkeyes were happy to have another season at all after last year’s cancellation, but making the state tournament was extra sweet.
I knew we had a chance, but only three girls had ever played a varsity game this year, Lubbers said. Having a lot of athletes has certainly helped, but if you look at their growth from day one, you wouldn’t even recognize them.
Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.
