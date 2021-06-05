Pandemic disrupts Akula Sreejas’s Spanish stint again





Hyderabad:The ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit statesman Akula Sreeja again, depriving her again of a chance to play in Spain’s first division table tennis competition. The paddler had also missed the chance to play in the Spanish league last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, the second wave of the pandemic once again ruined Sreejas’ plans. The top women’s rower would go to Spain to play in the same tournament this year and also to play for the Santa D Eularia club base in Ibiza. Also last year I got all visas and documents and was about to leave my house to the airport to go to Spain. But then we got a message from the organizers that Spain may be in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the next day the country was locked. Also this year I was ready to go to Spain for the same competition. I prepared my documents and applied for a visa in Mumbai. But because of the second wave, flights from India to Spain were blocked and the embassy stopped issuing visas from the same day. I missed the opportunity again, she lamented. With the increasing cases forcing the state government to shut down, the rower moved to New Delhi last month to treat her aching shoulder, focus on mental strength and train in yoga. I came to Delhi last month. I have constant pain in my shoulder from the overload. I have had tennis elbow for two years now. Since Telangana state imposed the lockdown, I wanted to focus naturally on healing the shoulder problem and I joined the TAC Yoga Center. I train in yoga, meditation and mental training. My shoulder has improved a lot. Once I get back to Hyderabad, I will resume my education, added the 22-year-old, who is an assistant manager at the Reserve Bank of India. Speaking of the uncertainty about the calendar, she said, I’m not worried about the disrupted schedule, because I don’t have it in my hands. But I work on things I can control. I just want to train and be ready when the schedule resumes. Practicing yoga and meditation has now calmed me down. After winning the historic bronze among the nationals – Sreeja was the only Telugu girl to win a medal among the nationals so far – she had competed in the Doha International Tournament. The tournament is very competitive in nature and I lost in the final of the preliminaries. But it was one of my best performances at the international tournaments. I beat higher ranked players in the qualifying rounds. It gave me a lot of confidence. There is, of course, much room for improvement, she says. Now you can get hand-picked stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .







