



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Dan Ibrahim is congratulated on a wicket – that after making history as the youngest maker in half a century to ever see the county championship / Photo: Getty Allrounder Ibrahim, 16 years and 299 days, moved from 37 at night to 55 in Sussex’s first innings 313 for lunch. Malan, in his first county appearance of the summer, then led the Yorkshires answer of 272 for two of 74 overs. Gary Ballance also made 74 not out. Ibrahim is one of six English 16-year-olds to have achieved 50 in the Premier League in this country, but only he and Bilal Shafayat have achieved this feat in the Championship. Ben Coad claimed two of the five Sussex wickets fell in the morning when she advanced from 267 for five, taking Ben Brown behind for 127 and Ibrahim on the third slip. Steve Patterson and David Willey also struck, while Willey ended the innings with a great direct hit from Jamie Atkins from the center to the end of the striker. Adam Lyth took the second legitimate ball of the answer, from Henry Crocombe, for six, while Yorkshire got six overs for lunch. Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore shared an opening partnership of 83 within 18 overs, their second-highest score of the season. Ibrahims Seamers broke through when they delivered Kohler-Cadmore lbw in front of 25 inmates in the first half of the afternoon, continuing the youngsters’ memorable day. Lyth lost his leg stump to Atkins for 48 three overs later, while Yorkshire fell to 95 for two in excellent batting conditions. Shafayat was 16 and 360 days when he scored 72 in 2001 for Nottinghamshire v Middlesex. Ibrahim, 61 days his junior, reached 50 from 114 balls thanks to a knocked down second point. His composure was the key feature in an eight-four innings of 134 balls. Calmness is something Yorkshires batting has largely lacked this season, but the inclusion of Malan and Ballance after recent unavailability and injury changed that against an inexperienced attack. England T20 star Malan was at the IPL and missed last week’s defeat to Roses for personal reasons. Other than being dropped by Travis Head just before tea on the first slip on 27, he looked carefree. Ballance was more cautious on his return from a calf injury, hitting 180 balls. They shared an unbroken partnership of 177 for the third wicket with Malan reaching his century with 153 balls in the closing days. Ibrahim said: I was shocked on Sunday to hear that I was playing, but I was so excited. There aren’t many better grounds than Headingley to make a debut, and it was so special to be there when Ben Brown made his century. It was hard to hit the new ball, but Browny helped me and took the pressure off me. I found it difficult, but I just had to keep fighting and do my best. It was very special to beat the record (youngest fifties in the history of the championship). Matt Prior (who closed it on day one) told me I had to be here to learn, that it was still early in my journey and there was still a long way to go. I will definitely stay in school and take things as they come.

