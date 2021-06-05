Worst fantasy football team of all time?





Stay away from the Buccaneers in your fantasy football concept for 2021. The 2021 Buccaneers have the potential to become one of the greatest football teams of all time, but their take on the fantasy football stage isn’t ideal. Fantasy football has become more and more popular over the years and today there are hundreds of options for staying involved in the game and pairing it with players from the team you support. As fans of a team like the Bucs, it might be hard to stay away from your favorite team, but if you want to win, you have to. Players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been able to perform at an extremely high level on this front in recent years, but they are generally the only reliable ones. Even with Evans and Godwin staying on the team, they are traps in most leagues. Betting on details with the Buccaneers is dangerous As it stands, the Buccaneers have six starting-caliber receivers, two tight ends who just caught touchdown passes in the Super Bowl run with another set to return that’s the same size but as fast as a receiver, and a running back who has been one of the most prolific in the NFL by air during his career. For those keeping track, that’s ten achievable pass catchers on any given day, not to mention the fact that Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette both mishandled the ball on their first carry and the rest of their touches before the end. game, or play any snap for no apparent reason. The only player who seems safe is Tom Brady, who should have a dominant season with great weapons and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but he’s also about to turn 44 years old. We’ll give Brady the benefit of the doubt for now, especially after his MVP season last year, but you certainly won’t be holding him in goalkeeping leagues. Evans, Godwin and Gronk seem like good options on paper, especially outside of the first few laps, but there’s no way of knowing who will click on which day. Brady loved Scotty Miller at the start of the season. Maybe he’ll give Antonio Brown cans early in the year to help him get his bonus back. Jaelon Darden could be an unstoppable force of nature in the first year and Tyler Johnson would be a starter on every other team in the league. How do you decide? It goes without saying that this team is currently extremely hard to read from a fantasy standpoint, but that’s a good thing for those who care about team success. A bad fantasy squad means just one of the two extremes, and this one means the Bucs could field one of the deepest offensive units ever in 2021, which is more than fine for us. Want to write about the Buccaneers? Apply below! Do you want your voice to be heard? Join The Pewter Plank team! Write for us!

