Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart Wins Division 4 State Tennis Title





The Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart was champion in two races on Friday and runner-up in two others to win the Division 4 State Tennis Championship in Kalamazoo. It was Sacred Hearts seventh state title in the past 10 years. The Gazelles scored 29 points to finish six ahead of runner-up Traverse City St. Francis. North Muskegon and Portland came in third with 18 points and Grand Rapids West Catholic rounded out the top five with 17. Both Sacred Hearts flight championships were in doubles. Top seeded Marissa Nafso and Kayla Nafso won No. 1 doubles with a 7-6 (6-3), 2-6, 6-1 win over No. 3 seeded Delanie Minnema and Caroline Rudolph of Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian. The Gazelles also won at No. 3 in doubles, with top-class Noor Simon and Angelina Kakos beating Grand Rapids Western Catholics Hannah Nelson and Brookie Tietz 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Traverse City St. Francis also had two flying champions, while Clarkston Everest Collegiate, Jackson Lumen Christi, Grand Rapids West Catholic and North Muskegon had one. St. Francis Alexi Lewis won No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-3 over Isabelle Berg of Sacred Heart. They were placed first and second respectively. Jillian Sodini won the Gladiators other championship with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Portland’s Adrianna Krieger in No. 3 singles. They were also seeded 1-2. Clarkeston Everest’s Moorea McNalley won the No. 1 singles crown with a 6-0, 6-0 win over St. Francis Lilly Bobrowski. They were the top two seeds. The number 4 singles title went to third-seeded Olivia Eaker of Jackson Lumen Christi. She defeated Erika Graham of Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 6-0, 6-4. Graham was the top seed. At #2 in doubles, Grand Rapids West Catholic’s second-seeded Reagan Nauta and Shannon Russell defeated Sacred Heart’s top-seeded Lulu George and Maggie Pulte 7-5, 6-2 in the championship game. At number 4 doubles, second-seeded Marilyn Gaston and Greta Goszkowicz of North Muskegons defeated second-seeded Olivia Vallone and Karlie Kurlenda of Grand Rapids West Catholic 6-3, 7-5. Full results can be found at: click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos