Robert Libman: Hockey, Politics and the Things That Bring Us Together

Article content How great will it be for our city and county if the Canadiens make a playoff run in the spring? Sport can be a great connecting factor and teach us many life lessons. Anglophones, Francophones and members of cultural communities all prayed to the same hockey god, partied together and cuddled in the streets wearing masks during and after Game 7 Monday, when the Canadiens took out the Leafs. We’re all in this together, a nice distraction from COVID-19 and language laws and the Constitution. There’s a lot we have in common, probably more than what separates us. Another lesson can be learned from one of the greatest traditions in sports, the handshake line at the end of every hockey playoff series. After fighting tooth and nail and explaining everything for successive matches, a little later sportsmanship, good will and mutual respect dominate. Once the heat of the moment is over, once the games or roles are played out, people are people, all from different places and experiences.

Article content Politics can be somewhat similar. In front of the cameras, whether in a question period or a media scrum, a politician will gasp and puff or pontify, tying up an opponent with blazing guns. Politics is called a blood sport and many careers and reputations have been destroyed in the process. But in the end, people interact one-on-one very differently than public appearances would lead you to believe. Behind the scenes at the National Assembly, for example, you see a strong sense of collegiality and cooperation between intense political rivals. It’s like an exclusive club, with members who all share a sense of brotherhood, brought together under unique and special circumstances. Members of different parties often dine together, joke around, and take a break at public events. But when the lights come on, discourse and collaboration seem to deteriorate.

Article content A few years ago, I attended the annual convention in Quebec City for former members of the National Assembly, the first since I left twenty years earlier. It was remarkable how a sense of kinship and nostalgia comes over you when you meet on an individual basis with colleagues who used to terrify you when they got up to speak in the Assembly. One-to-one personal communication makes social debate much easier and discussions less confrontational. Much more needs to be done. People’s deeply held beliefs will not change, but through a better understanding and understanding of each other’s concerns and diverse experiences, we can certainly build a more empathetic and just society and reduce some of the excesses. Our collectivist political discourse and the automatic polarization of debate along partisan lines seems counterproductive by comparison and contributes to much divisiveness. This situation sometimes makes one want to question the existence of party discipline. It would be nice if there was a system where politicians could vote more often according to their conscience, by issue and/or according to what is best for their voters. (Cue Liberal anglo MNAs.) In terms of identity or personal values, political parties should be much more inclined to respect the individuality of their members.

Article content However, what’s best for all of us for the foreseeable future is to somehow get past Winnipeg and continue the ride. Prime Minister Francois Legault said normality will not come before June 24. This made many hope that the great blue and white parade could return this year. I think a blue, white, and red parade through Ste-Catherine St., held in late June for some other reason, would be more united. Robert Libman is an architect and construction planning consultant who has served as leader of the Equality Party and MNA, as mayor of Cte-St-Luc, and as a member of the Montreal executive committee. He was a Conservative candidate in the 2015 federal election. twitter.com/robertlibman Canadiens fans celebrate playoff win and return to normal Opinion: A symbolic victory as Canadiens lead Montrealers out of lockdown

