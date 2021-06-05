Robert Libman: Hockey, Politics and the Things That Bring Us Together

One-to-one personal communication makes social debate much easier and discussions less confrontational. Much more needs to be done.
Author of the article:
Robert Libman Special for Montreal Gazette
Article content
How great will it be for our city and county if the Canadiens make a playoff run in the spring? Sport can be a great connecting factor and teach us many life lessons. Anglophones, Francophones and members of cultural communities all prayed to the same hockey god, partied together and cuddled in the streets wearing masks during and after Game 7 Monday, when the Canadiens took out the Leafs. We’re all in this together, a nice distraction from COVID-19 and language laws and the Constitution. There’s a lot we have in common, probably more than what separates us.
Another lesson can be learned from one of the greatest traditions in sports, the handshake line at the end of every hockey playoff series. After fighting tooth and nail and explaining everything for successive matches, a little later sportsmanship, good will and mutual respect dominate. Once the heat of the moment is over, once the games or roles are played out, people are people, all from different places and experiences.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Politics can be somewhat similar. In front of the cameras, whether in a question period or a media scrum, a politician will gasp and puff or pontify, tying up an opponent with blazing guns. Politics is called a blood sport and many careers and reputations have been destroyed in the process. But in the end, people interact one-on-one very differently than public appearances would lead you to believe.
Behind the scenes at the National Assembly, for example, you see a strong sense of collegiality and cooperation between intense political rivals. It’s like an exclusive club, with members who all share a sense of brotherhood, brought together under unique and special circumstances. Members of different parties often dine together, joke around, and take a break at public events. But when the lights come on, discourse and collaboration seem to deteriorate.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
A few years ago, I attended the annual convention in Quebec City for former members of the National Assembly, the first since I left twenty years earlier. It was remarkable how a sense of kinship and nostalgia comes over you when you meet on an individual basis with colleagues who used to terrify you when they got up to speak in the Assembly. One-to-one personal communication makes social debate much easier and discussions less confrontational.
Much more needs to be done. People’s deeply held beliefs will not change, but through a better understanding and understanding of each other’s concerns and diverse experiences, we can certainly build a more empathetic and just society and reduce some of the excesses. Our collectivist political discourse and the automatic polarization of debate along partisan lines seems counterproductive by comparison and contributes to much divisiveness. This situation sometimes makes one want to question the existence of party discipline. It would be nice if there was a system where politicians could vote more often according to their conscience, by issue and/or according to what is best for their voters. (Cue Liberal anglo MNAs.) In terms of identity or personal values, political parties should be much more inclined to respect the individuality of their members.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
However, what’s best for all of us for the foreseeable future is to somehow get past Winnipeg and continue the ride.
Prime Minister Francois Legault said normality will not come before June 24. This made many hope that the great blue and white parade could return this year. I think a blue, white, and red parade through Ste-Catherine St., held in late June for some other reason, would be more united.
Robert Libman is an architect and construction planning consultant who has served as leader of the Equality Party and MNA, as mayor of Cte-St-Luc, and as a member of the Montreal executive committee. He was a Conservative candidate in the 2015 federal election.
Canadiens fans celebrate playoff win and return to normal
Opinion: A symbolic victory as Canadiens lead Montrealers out of lockdown
Share this article in your social network
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sign up to receive daily news from the Montreal Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. receive. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for signing up!
A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk mail folder.
The next issue of Montreal Gazette Headline News will be in your inbox soon.
There was a problem signing you in. try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos