7 Stanford Uses Long Ball to Take Down Bison in NCAA Regional





Next game: vs. (2) #17 UC Irvine or (3) Nevada 5-6-2021 | 3 p.m. Bison 1660 STANFORD, Calif. – Seventh-ranked Stanford hit four home runs on Friday afternoon when the Cardinal defeated North Dakota State 9-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Baseball Regional at the Sunken Diamond. NDSU’s loss dropped to 41-18 on the year, while Stanford improved to 34-14. NDSU will play in a knockout match against the loser of the second game of the day at 3 p.m. (central) on Saturday between 17this-ranked UC Irvine and Nevada. Jack Simonsen had a few hits for the Bison before his 16this multi hit game of the season. Peter Brookshaw and Bennett Hostetler had the other two hits for NDSU. Hostetler became the third player in school history to have 80 hits or more in a season. With a homerun in the fourth inning, Hostetler became the 11this player in school history with 20 or more home runs. Hostetler also tied for third place this season with 55 RBI and took over first place in assists defensively, as he now has 172 in the season. With a walk in the day, Tucker Rohde moved into a tie for second place with 36 on the year. Max Loven suffered the loss, as he dropped to 3-3 on the year. In 6.1 innings of work, Loven gave up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks. Loven knocked out a few. Zach Smith threw the last 1.2 innings, struckout two and gave up a run on two hits. Stanford got on the board first with a homerun by Tommy Troy in the third inning. Hostetler tied the game in the fourth with a homerun on the first pitch of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Cardinal took over for good with a pair of home runs to take a 4-1 lead. Stanford added a run on an RBI double in the fifth on a three-point shot by Tim Tawa in the seventh. The final run came on an RBI single in the eighth.

