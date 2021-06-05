Lexi Thompson’s work on her attitude on the golf course is paying off. She’s confused | Golf news and tour information





SAN FRANCISCO — Lexi Thompson made her first start in the 2007 US Women’s Open with Pine Needles. Marred by a weather delay during the first round, the then 11-year-old played table tennis with LPGA pros Vicky Hurst, Tiffany Lua and Kimberly Kim, having fun while waiting for the weather to clear.

It’s a positive mindset that Thompson is working to return to as she made her 52nd career big start at the age of 26 and now sits at two under par 140 heading into the weekend at the Olympic Club.

“I didn’t improve my thinking on the golf course, so I knew I had to change,” said Thompson, after a second round of even par 71. “And this week I just had a lot of fun. I made bogeys and I’m just letting it go because it’s going to happen.”

She now works with mental coach John Denney, with whom she previously worked in 2016 and 2017. They got back together about a month ago; Denney coaches his daughter’s softball team at a school near Thompson’s home in Delray Beach, Florida.

“It’s a small world,” Thompson said. “He’s always kept in touch, so he’s a great person.”

Thompson learned the need to have a good mental coach on her team with the amount of time she spent in the spotlight. She has worked with five coaches over the years to find the right match. “It doesn’t matter how strong you are, you definitely need some guidance because it can get tough,” Thompson said.

It was a challenge to accept the change for Thompson given to self-criticism. After playing on Thursday, she said that golf cannot be a life-or-death while trying to do her best. “It [changing her mindset] costs a lot because I’ve always been someone who was very hard on myself,” Thompson said. “That’s how I grew up. That’s how I always wanted to get better, and I’ve never accepted mediocre. I think to be the best you don’t want to accept mediocre, so you should always strive to do better and keep improving.

An 11-time winner, Thompson’s newfound mindset and improvement kept her joking in her post-round press conference Friday. “[I was] I’m just trying to have fun with my caddy out there. It was his birthday today, so I didn’t yell at him.”

After nearly jumping out of the bunker on the second, she joked with him as she ran to tap in for par. Thompson also acknowledged the large crowd that followed her all day, enjoying the grand championship atmosphere with returning fans.

Her joking mood reflected her strong playing. Thompson fueled her performance with lessons from Martin Hall, whom she began seeing earlier this season. They made some specific changes last week that Thompson said helped her compete in her 15th US Women’s Open. Thompson struggles with discomfort with the changes, new as they are, but they help her pass Olympic’s challenging big test.

It has gone out of its way to get into this position. Last week she posted on Instagram that she is working harder than ever in her professional career. Her competitiveness with her growing brothers keeps her hungrier than ever as she is in a tussle to win the first US Womens Open trophy of her career.

“I just worked really hard, but that’s what it takes to be on top, so I just have to keep improving,” said Thompson.

She also apparently tries to make others around her better. Thompson played practice rounds with amateurs Alexandra Swayne, Chihiro Kogure and Jensen Castle, answering as many questions as possible.

“We want to inspire more and more girls to be here and make the game even better,” Thompson said. “It’s great to watch, so I hope nothing but the best for every amateur out there.”

