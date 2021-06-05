Bryson DeChambeau slammed ‘Brooksie’ cries at the Memorial as Brooks Koepka feud continues

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka feud continued Friday at the rain-delayed Memorial — and Koepka isn’t even there.

DeChambeau endured quite a few taunts, yells and jabs from gallery members at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which caused security personnel to evict about 10 spectators.

The reigning US Open champion received countless shouts of “Go Brooks” or “Brooksie” throughout the day and saw him play 33 holes due to the interrupted first round, most of the comments came from an interview by Koepka at the PGA Championship that last year. month leaked out.

“Oh, it wasn’t taunting at all, it was flattering,” DeChambeau said after scoring a par 72 tie in the second round. “I find it absolutely flattering what they do. They can call me like that all day long if they want, I have no problem with it. When you look at it, most people think it’s a distraction, but I grew up with learning to deal with that sort of thing and I found it flattering to be honest.”

DeChambeau said he hasn’t asked for anyone to be removed, that “the officers will take care of that. I don’t really care.”

He also said the only time this chatter bothers him is when it happens during his backswing.

The video of Koepka’s cut-off interview after the second round of the PGA Championship two weeks ago at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina went viral the following Monday. It showed that Koepka got distracted when DeChambeau walked behind him and talked to his agent. Koepka rolled his eyes, let out an expletive, and the interview was cut short.

The clip never aired, but came out, leading to several days of discussion about it. Their feud goes back about two years, when Koepka called out DeChambeau for slow play. There have been a number of other problems in the meantime.

“Look, I have nothing against him,” DeChambeau said of Koepka, who isn’t playing this week but will be playing the Palmetto Championship next week (DeChambeau isn’t playing that event). “I have no problems at all. If he wants to play that game, that’s great. I keep trying to play my best game and when it comes down to it, it’s flattering when someone is bothered by someone else.

“He’s had things with other people too. Like Rory [McIlroy] and numerous others. So that’s not a one-time thing. It’s just the way he handles things and I’m totally fine with it.”

McIlroy said he texted Koepka “when it all came out and I said, ‘I don’t care what happens to me the rest of the week, this made my week, this is the best thing ever.” Like it’s good, I think it’s good for guys to show personality.”

The issues during Friday’s course made their way to social media. In one instance, a Twitter poster jokingly suggested that it is people’s right to harass as they please. Koepka retweeted it.

Koepka later tweeted a video referring to what happened at the Memorial.

“What’s up guys, it’s Brooksie,” he said in part of the video. “I just wanted to say, ‘Hey, thanks guys for the support.’ I heard some of you shouting my name at the golf tournament today. I know I don’t play but thank you for your support.”

Jordan Spieth, who played with DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay, said it was impossible not to hear the comments addressed to DeChambeau.

“I hear a lot of things,” Spieth said. “I’ve heard people say I suck in my face for a long time, so you kind of sideline everything. But sure, every bad hole, somebody yelled it and then at every good hole people yelled, ‘Go, Bryson’ almost louder It was like a pseudo-rivalry and he’s… [Koepka] not even here.

“He mentioned it to me at one point and I said, ‘All someone wants is a response and you give it to them, it gets worse.’ So it didn’t seem to bother him.As for pairings, if you are paired with Patrick [Reed], you hear some of the worst things from the crowd.

“It was definitely interesting last week.”