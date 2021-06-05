Would love to host T20 World Cup ties: Oman cricket chief | Cricket News







According to sources, there is a possibility that Oman will host T20 World Cup qualifiers or the preliminary round matches if the tournament is moved to the UAE. Oman’s Cricket Team, Coached by Former Sri Lankan Captain MUMBAI: With both the International Cricket Council ICC ) and the BCCI are looking at Muscat as one of the additional locations for the World Cup T20 If the tournament is moved from India due to the pandemic, Oman has made it clear that it is ready to host the global event, if given the chance.A final decision on whether the event can be held in India or moved to the UAE is expected later this month, with the ICC agreeing to Board of Trustees for Cricket in India (BCCI) has until June 28 to decide the matter.“The BCCI and ICC should first make a phone call regarding this matter. We would like to be a potential location for this,” Oman Cricket Chief Board (OCB) president Pankaj Khimji told TOI on Friday.He claimed that Oman had the infrastructure to host matches of the T20 World Cup. “Our facilities have the approval of the ICC to host T20Is, ODIs and we have also received the green signal from the ICC to host test competitions this year,” Khimji, who was recently appointed vice president of the Asian Cricket Council ACC ) said.The Oman Cricket Academy ( OCA ) ground in Al Amerat, near Oman’s capital, Muscat, was granted testing status this year. It has already stepped up T20Is and ODIs. “It’s a very picturesque stadium and it also has a beautiful clubhouse with indoor net facilities,” said Khimji. The ICC has already recognized it as one of the best cricket ground among the member cricketing countries.According to sources, there is a possibility that Oman will host T20 World Cup qualifiers or the preliminary round matches if the tournament is moved to the UAE. Oman’s Cricket Team, Coached by Former Sri Lankan Captain Duleep Mendis , will play in the tournament. “I am very optimistic that we can clear the qualifying rounds and play the competition phase. That will be an achievement in itself,” Khimji concluded.







