



LANSING — The Dow High girls’ tennis team got off to a great start Friday in the first day of the Division 1 state final, moving all four singles races to Saturday’s semifinal round at Okemos High School.

According to Dow coach Garrett Turner, this is the first time since 2009 — and only the second during his tenure — that he’s had four singles flights surviving day one of the state tournament. It’s also only the second time during Turner’s tenure that the Chargers have gotten their number 1 singles player to day two.

“It’s huge to get through all four singles. That only happened once for me,” said Turner, who added No. 1 singles player Zoe Angell, “…It’s a big deal for Zoe to get through.” She had to struggle considerably in her first match. “All four singles flights did great,” he added. “… They scored 12 points for us, and that’s big.”

Meanwhile, in doubles at Mason High School, the Chargers earned another four points, putting them 16 on their way to Saturday’s final day of play. Dow follows only three other teams in the field of 27 teams: first place Ann Arbor Pioneer (22 points), Bloomfield Hills (21) and Birmingham Seaholm (19). Turner was pleased with his team’s performance — and the girls’ stamina. “You get a little nervous from the heat and you hope they can adjust to it. A few different girls (from other schools) had to fail or had cramps, but luckily our girls held up and didn’t.” I don’t have to,” he commented. “…I’m glad we start tomorrow at 8am before the worst of the heat comes. “…We didn’t practice much with this weather. It was tough because it was windy and super hot and sunny, and tomorrow should be even worse,” he added. “It’s hard when you go to your biggest games of the year and the weather is not what you’re used to, but our girls played well.” In the No. 1 basehits, Angell, the second seed, had a first round bye and then defeated Macomb Dakota’s Eva Stevanovich 6-3, 7-6 (0) in a dogfight before defeating Audrey Zhang of Northville 6- 1, 6- defeated 0. On the number 2 basehits, second-seeded Savannah Matuszewski had a first round bye, then defeated Amritha Yeletti van Troy 6-1, 6-1 before beating Hannah Bernstein of Ann Arbor Huron by default, who left the tournament to attend the graduation ceremonies. At number 3 basehits, Laura Leiti, still a second seed, had a first round bye and then defeated both Addison Lyons of Port Huron Northern 6-3, 6-0 and Chloe Duckworth of Holland West Ottawa 6-2, 6 -1. And at number 4 singles Claire Earley had a fourth-seeded first round bye, then defeated Utica Eisenhower’s Ava Gojcaj 6-0, 6-0 before beating Grand Blanc’s fifth-seeded Miriam McCormick 6-0, 6-1 . “Except for Zoe’s first game, the singles were not super close. The girls played very well,” said Turner. At No. 1 doubles for the Chargers, Emily Telgenhoff and Mallory Matthews defeated Stoney Creek’s Jemma Rea and Claire Bahk 6-0, 6-0, then lost 6-3, 6-2 to Kate Beardslee and Claire Beardslee of Grosse as the best placed Punt Zuid. At #2 doubles, Salma Elsaadany and Olivia Cross had a first-round bye, then defeated Farmington Hills Mercy’s Madelyn MacLeish and Hailey Scott 7-6(4), 6-1 before going 6-1, 6-1. second place fell-seeded Stephanie Ochoa and Grace Zhu of Troy. “The girls played well, but they were beaten pretty badly by Troy. They had a good run though. They scored two points for us, which was good,” said Turner. In the number 3 doubles, Dana Winslow and Andrea Vargas lost their opening game 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Ayla Soofi and Julianne Cucos to Ann Arbor Huron. And at number 4 doubles, Elise Ingalla and Maggie defeated Nelson Salem’s Saanvi Jingilpalem and Anwita Poluru 6-0, 6-1 before losing 6-2, 6-0 to fourth-seeded Ellie Wyzykowski and Tatum Hirsch of Seaholm. “We’ve lost to that team three times,” Turner said. “They have our number this year.”

