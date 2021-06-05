Austin Rook talks SAAC podcast and hockey in Skidmore – The Skidmore News

(photo obtained Skidmore Athletics Website)

Austin Rook 22 started playing hockey when he was four years old and always considered the sport a big part of his life. While no one in his immediate family played, his uncle and cousins ​​did, so Rook would skate whenever he visited them. After learning to skate at a local, public rink and eventually picking up a stick, Rook began to feel more comfortable with the sport. Now a junior on the Skidmore Mens Hockey team, Rook looks back on his time playing hockey and his role on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Like most hockey players, Rook took a few years off between high school and college to join a Juniors team. I think Juniors’ main goal is to get bigger, faster and stronger for college, especially when everyone else is doing it. It’s just kind of the norm. It is definitely one of the greatest avenues to college hockey. It’s unlike any other sport. That’s why you walk across campus and guys are 22, 23, 24 years old.

This path proved beneficial as he finished second on the team by scoring 19 points, seven goals and 12 assists during his first year with the team. He was also fourth among NCAA rookie defenders. He earned New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Honor Roll, NEHC Rookie of the Week, NEHC All-Academic Team, NEHC All-Rookie Team, All-NEHC Second Team and American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-American Scholar. His sophomore year, he was also awarded a NEHC Honor Roll listing.

This year, Rook achieved another title: captain. When asked what being a captain means to him, Rook replied: I consider it a privilege and an honor to be placed in that role. I think this year certainly came with its challenges. But I think just being with the guys this year has made a big difference, like it was a huge win for many of us to be in that team environment.

This season, the squad was scheduled to play ten games, but due to a delayed start and changes to Alert Levels on campus (due to COVID), the squad was only able to play in two. It seemed like something bad came out every week, you know, we can’t do this, we can’t do that. So I think it’s a lot better to just be with the guys and have each other to support each other and get through it together.

As for next season, Rook hopes the team will be able to play a playoff game at home, something that hasn’t happened in a very long time. He notes that he only wants to focus on and enjoy his senior year, and try not to think about what will happen in the future and after he graduates. I think we’re going to have a really good team and I’m excited to see where it goes. I also just want to enjoy my senior year, senior year. It’s a little crazy how fast it goes.

He’s also hopeful that things can get back to normal on campus: I hope we can all be together and play, not just for hockey, but for everyone. I think the community and the campus need it right now.

During the fall of 2019, Rook came up with the idea of ​​organizing Stable Games where different teams would go to at least one match of a different sport. After speaking to a number of coaches and the administration about his idea, he was told that the best way to put his idea into practice was to join the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which works closely together with the Athletics Department to voice the voices and concerns of student-athletes. . I thought about ways we can bring the community together. It seems that not only are there barriers between student groups on campus, but there are, you know, barriers between teams, also within the athletic community.

Rook goes on to describe that he wanted the athletic community to come together and start communicating because, as he says, it seems like we’re all getting caught up in our own sport. And that’s all we think about, but outside of your sport, there’s a huge community of all of us going through the same thing. And we all understand that. So I thought of the idea of ​​Stable Games where each team has its own stable game and all the other athletes will support them.

Since he joined SAAC during his second fall semester, Rook was able to implement the idea (ie stable games) and thinks it was successful: I think students started to like it, it was obviously a bit different and trying to get everyone involved was a bit of a challenge but I think it was helpful.

Rook now co-chairs SAAC with his 21 teammate Brian Kowalski and explains that he really enjoys learning about student-athletes’ experiences of what Skidmore means to them. It was really great working with Brian. We were pretty close, but I think being co-chairs brought us even closer together. And I thought we worked very well together. Just bounce ideas off each other all year round. I have really enjoyed it.

Another part of his role as Co-Chair is communication between the students and the Athletic Director and Assistant Athletic Director. I really enjoyed talking to several students that I have not met before and getting ideas and experiences about what Skidmore means to them and their sporting experiences. I think it was really worth it.

During the winter break, Rook and Kowalski came up with the idea to start a SAAC podcast featuring various organizations and leaders on and off campus. I think it’s very clear on this campus that there are barriers between student groups and especially with what happened in the fall. I was thinking, what can we do to start breaking down those barriers and creating more relationships and learning about each other?

There are currently four episodes of the podcast out and can be found in the bio of the Skidmore SAAC instagram (@skidmoresaac). So far on the podcast, they’ve hosted someone who works in the Planned Parenthood Chapter on campus, the Equity Task Force, a 1993 Skidmore Alum who is a Sex Health Educator, and another Skidmore Alum who worked in the NFL in the player development, but now works in Finance at Goldman Sachs as a performance coach.

Rook emphasizes that this podcast is not just for athletes. I think some people have a misconception that it’s just for athletes, but it’s for everyone on campus. I hope more people will listen to it, because it’s meant for everyone. We want to inform ourselves about everything people are doing here at Skidmore. We want to meet new people and hear their stories and also think about ways to improve our community.

Rook talks about the podcast’s third episode and how the Sex Health Educator, Shafia Zaloom, focused on improving sexual culture on the Skidmores campus. They also talked about Sexual Violence Awareness Month. They talked about sex culture in America and consent. The fourth installment features another Skidmore Alum, Chris Henry, who worked in the NFL as a player development. He helped players transition from playing in the NFL to the real world, helping them find jobs and other services when they retire or are just finishing their careers.

I think it’s really cool because with alumni they have careers for over 20 years and can look back on their Skidmore experience. Yeah, it’s probably changed a bit since they got here, but they can look back and they can use their professional experiences to say, Hey, you could probably do a little more work here. You can probably improve here. I thought it was really cool.