Ryan Kesler’s New Show Debuts This Weekend on Sportsnet





A new show produced by Sportsnet starring Ryan Kesler debuts this weekend. Kes’s house kicks off on Saturday, with the former Vancouver Canucks star welcoming athletes and celebrities to his Michigan home. The show promises to be a live “two-week event like no other” and will run from June 5-18, with confirmed guests including Post Malone, Genie Bouchard, Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Colby Armstrong, Mark and Craig McMorris, and the On The Bench Boys. “We’re going to play games, we’re going to enjoy the property, it’s going to be a great time,” Kesler said in a comment. interview with Tim Micallef today. Kesler’s lakefront property has a pool with its RK17 logo on the bottom, a games room and an outdoor hockey rink. It even has an “80-yard par 3” golf hole, including teeing off from the pool deck, Kesler says. “They called me up and asked me to do it and I’m like ‘sure’. To invite some old teammates and some celebrities, some sports stars from other sports. It just gets really cool,” Kesler added. Episode 1 of Kes’s house starts this saturday on Sportsnet’s YouTube Channel, with Genie Bouchard and Colby Armstrong. You’re invited to Kes’ House! Join host @Ryan_Kesler & house guests @geniebouchard + @armdog as they assume:

Kes Games Challenge

Table tennis + Pickleball

The art of the selfie Tune in from Saturday on @Sportsnet‘s YouTube channel https://t.co/mmcpOGQ8Sk pic.twitter.com/EgRCCvpp36 — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) June 4, 2021







