Haebig advances to Wave II of Trials





Nebraskas Autumn Haebig The opening day of the US Wave I Olympic swimming trials kicked off with a blast on Friday by winning the 100m backstroke final to advance to Wave II at the CHI Health Center in Omaha (June 13-20). Haebig, an All-American from Grafton, Wisconsin, raced to a career best and Nebraska school record of 1:01.23 in the final that was broadcast live on Olympic Channel Friday night. Haebig’s time was 0.66 faster than any other swimmer in the final. Haebig, the 2021 Big Ten champion in the 200-meter freestyle, advanced to the 100-meter backstroke final with a career best and school record of 1:01.58 in Friday morning’s preliminaries. That record lasted less than 10 hours, before she shot 0.35 seconds off that time in the final. Haebig entered Wave I with the No. 4 seed time (1:01.91) in the 100m back and had to produce a top-two finish in a field of 47 swimmers to advance to the Wave II US Olympic Trials. Haebig’s win in the backstroke not only earned her a spot in Wave II of the Trials, it also guaranteed her Wave II swims in both the 200- and 400-meter freestyle. She is slated to be back in the water in Omaha on Saturday morning to compete in the 200 free, while former Husker teammate Tori Beeler will also compete in the 100m breaststroke.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos