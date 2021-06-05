Latif points out key difference between cricket in India and Pakistan, saying ‘we don’t prepare coaches scientifically’





Indian cricket has enjoyed phenomenal success over the past decade. Team India has won major accolades in international cricket over the past 10 years with titles ranging from 50-over World Cup to number one in Test cricket. India captained by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been constantly battling for world titles as they topped the league table across all formats of the game. Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has been in a transition phase for the past 10 years. Despite winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan has failed to consistently challenge the top teams in the bilateral series. They are now trying to rebuild the squad under the captaincy of Babar Azam. Also read: ‘Pant has the effect of Sehwag or Gilchrist on rivals’: Karthik Former Pakistani skipper Rashid Latif talked about the differences between the two cricketing countries. Latif said that now that IPL is data-driven, India has increased their talent pool. On the other hand, Pakistan has not been able to scientifically prepare coaches instead of focusing on finding talent with the naked eye. “After 2010, Indian cricket is on the rise as we are declining. We are unable to prepare our coaches scientifically and believe someone’s talent with the naked eye anymore. IPL has been data driven in India since 2010 and it helped them a lot in creating their talent pool. Overseas coaches also helped them a lot,” said Rashid Latif. “The former players, as well as foreign coaches, have helped Indian players to develop. That was an important difference between India and Pakistan. We appointed former Pakistani players as coaches and not many PSL franchises allow them to join their team. a huge problem,” concluded Latif. Team India now faces New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 18 in Southampton.

