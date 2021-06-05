Connect with us

Girls tennis: Waynflete records marathon victory over Maranacook in South South Class C semi-finals

READFIELD They played for over four hours. Through heat, fatigue, muscle cramps and even a parade.

And when Courtney Ford of Waynflete and Emily Lucas of Maranacook were ranked No. 3, the Flyers took a dramatic 3-2 win in a Class C South semifinal.

The win in three sets was completed with two tiebreaks.

I’m exhausted, said a visibly tired but beaming Ford after taking her 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-4 win. I’ve never had to play in three sets before. … (It’s a) huge relief. There was a lot of pressure, and then it was all gone at once.

Waynflete (8-6) plays the No. 1 Hall-Dale in Wednesday’s regional final in Lewiston. Maranacook finished the season at 12-1.

“The girls played with heart,” said Black Bears coach Lou Gingras. “It’s disappointing to lose, but they know they’ve had a great season and most of them are coming back next year. I’m sure they’re looking forward to it.”

Lucas, who had to come back from a 5-2 deficit in the second set to extend the game and give the Black Bears hope, said she felt her game was going to be the crucial one.

My game was the one we weren’t sure about, to advance into the play-offs. We were like If I can win, we can probably move on, she said. I wanted to beat her, so I just kept going. I knew that as much as I pushed, I wanted it to be all I had.

That was how it turned out. Morgan Warner got Waynflete to start with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 1 singles, but Maranacook took the next two wins as Marie Brosey and Ella Stevens took a 6-1, 6-1 win on the second doubles and Mary Hatt and Julia Riley teamed up for a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win in the first doubles. Lucy Hart came through for the Flyers with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win in second singles, putting the focus on Ford and Lucas.

Marancooks Paige Rice will play a first single match against Waynflete in the Class C semifinals at Readfield on Friday. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

The tone was set when both players led the way in a first set going into the tiebreaker that Ford won, leaving Waynflete senior Lucas on the brink 5-2 and a game away from victory. However, Lucas dug deep and won the next three games, then another after Ford took a 6-5 lead to set up the second tiebreaker.

Her mental toughness held up, as she dropped the first three points, but won seven of the next eight to take the set and stay alive.

“I really wanted it. That’s how I got through the second (set),’ said Lucas. “I absolutely wanted to make it to the third set, because then I would know that I gave everything.”

On the other side of the lane, Ford knew she’d left the door open.

“There was a lot of pressure. … After Lucy came through in the second singles, I had to pick it up and do it for her,” she said. “I got super nervous after the second tiebreak. I lost a 5-2 lead. I was up there and I was so sure of myself, but the pressure was high and I think I was choking.”

Maranacooks Mary Hatt plays a first double against Waynflete in Friday’s Class C semifinals at Readfield. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

When her confidence broke, Ford didn’t show it. Her demeanor remained uplifted by mishits, and she even chatted and joked with her teammates when she went down in the third set with a calf cramp. When the dramatic setting was briefly interrupted by a Maranacook senior parade nearby, Ford approved the sound.

“I like the sound effects there,” she said. “Little siren action.”

However, she was all business during the action and quickly gained the upper hand in the third set. Lucas continued to fight again, but Ford eventually sent a return that Lucas couldn’t retaliate, ending the marathon at 7:10 p.m.

“I don’t know if I succeeded this time,” she said. “I had two Gatorades, a pack of fruit snacks and two bananas, I was refueling the whole time. Lots of water, I think.”

For a while, it looked as though Maranacook’s depth would prevail. After Warner’s win, both teams in doubles gave the Black Bears the lead, and Maranacook led third base.

Riley knew the first doubles was a must-win for Maranacook to stand a chance of moving on.

“We knew this was going to be a very difficult game,” she said. “This is definitely the best team we’ve played against, so we had to start with a really positive attitude and a ‘We can do this.'” mentality.

That mentality was tested. After Waynflete’s Selena He and Dylan Randall-Newberg, battling with injury, rallied to win the second set, Hatt said there was some hesitation in her mind going into the third set.

“A little bit,” Hatt said, “but the fact that we have the first set means we know we can beat them, and that really helped us get through and keep our confidence.”

