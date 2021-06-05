Junior hockey players gather in Erie hoping to be spotted by scouts

The main lobby of ErieBank Sports Park has the feel of a youth hockey tournament this week. Hockey moms greet visitors at the door. Players come and go.

Inside the rink, teams compete in uniforms in solid colors, similar to youth jerseys. Once you notice the skill level and larger size of some players, you realize that these are not your typical youth amateurs.

The PBHH Invitational, presented by FloHockey, has descended on Erie for nearly two weeks. Training started on Monday and games started on Tuesday. Junior players of different intentions try to inform themselves about the Ontario Hockey League game.

The event, which runs through June 13, was the idea of ​​four OHL players who missed their 2020-21 season.

That group consists of Andrew Perrott (Owen Sound), Ryan Beck (Hamilton), Ryan Humphrey (Hamilton) and Brendan Hoffmann (Erie). PBHH is an acronym for their last name.

Some players who attend the invitation are hopeful. Others are exploring NCAA opportunities. Many of the youngest players, from the 2004 age group, have missed their OHL rookie season and are using the showcase to gain experience.

“If we don’t play this year, I’ll start my own league”

Perrott, whose joke turned into a real showcase, was humbled by all the warm wishes he received for his efforts.

“It was just a crazy idea,” he said. “I said, ‘If we don’t play this year, I’m going to start my own league.’ People heard (the idea) through the cracks. Then Erie stepped in and made it a bigger event.”

Perrott’s mother, Kelly, is delighted with the support she and the organizers have received from volunteers. She said the volunteers, parents and local Otters fans are the backbone of the showcase.

Kelly Perrott said other parents took the trouble when her son and fellow organizers started asking companies for money.

“They started calling,” she said. “That’s hard for a teenager because you’re fully preparing yourself for a lot of rejection.

“They often started getting the ‘no’ answer. They stuck with it. The parents said, ‘If they are willing to put in so much work, how don’t we support them?’ “

Playing in front of an audience

Hockey scouts and fans lined both levels of the ErieBank Sports Park rink when the game opened Tuesday. Several local fans were on hand to watch the Instat/Dark Blue team, featuring five Erie Otters, play in the first game of the game.

Perrott sat on the other side of the ice with the Skills Corp/White team.

“When I was listening to the anthems,” Andrew Perrott said. “I thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe we made this happen.’ “

Hoffmann was joined on Dark Blue by fellow otters Brendan Sellan, Daniel D’Amato, Emmett Sproule and newcomer Spencer Sova.

Otters were scattered through the grids. Cameron Morton and rookies Lucas Ross and Nolan Lalonde are part of the TPH/Green team. Colby Saganiuk plays for the LeBec/Yellow team.

Noah Sedore and Aidan Campbell are teammates on the FloHockey/Light Blue team. Sedore made a winner from his goalkeeper, Campbell, on Wednesday with an overtime goal.

The goal of the PBHH Invitational is simple: to catch the eye of the players. That turned out to be an immediate success.

Tournament organizers said more than 60 credentials had been issued to at least 20 National Hockey League teams. For a player like Ethan Burroughs of Owen Sound, that means everything.

‘I missed playing a lot’

Burroughs missed playing in the OHL during his draft year.

“I missed playing a lot,” he said. “To finally play for the scouts again and show the improvements we’ve all made, it’s great.”

Francesco Arcuri, another design hopeful, took his talents to Austria before a lockdown there ended his season. Arcuri, a member of the Kingston Frontenacs, was happy to match up with other OHL talent again.

“It was fun to compete in this tournament against the best OHL players,” he said. “I love the game of hockey and being able to go back to that fast hockey.”

Arcuri is rated as a Top 128 prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft on July 23-24, according to HockeyWriters.com. Other OHL players on that list attending the showcase include London’s Stuart Rolofs and Logan Mailloux and Sarnia’s Ty Voit.

Jordan Kooy and Matt Hill are former NHL rosters who have not been signed.

Kooy was selected by Vegas in 2018, but the Golden Knights never signed him to a contract. He then missed an opportunity to impress scouts during his final OHL season.

“There’s not much you can do,” he said. “You just have to give your best here, try to prove yourself and have fun doing it.”

Hill, who played minor junior hockey with Hoffmann, took the opportunity to attend the showcase. Anaheim drafted Hill in 2020 and still owns his drawing rights.

Hill, like Arcuri, was loaned to Europe. He played three games in Denmark before the COVID-19 lockdown ended that season. Attending the PBHH event was an easy decision for Hill.

“You want to play and show scouts what you can do, but you can’t get anywhere on the ice,” Hill said.

Hill traveled from his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario. He said he had heard that some players had difficulty crossing the international border. The province of Ontario is still facing some lockdown measures. Canadian players may need to quarantine when they return home.

Ironically, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania coincided with the opening of the PBHH Invitational. Spectators were able to walk freely through the grounds without masks.

Declan Ride also wants to be seen by scouts, but he remains committed to playing NCAA hockey for Miami University of Ohio. The Toronto native was able to get a taste of the OHL league level.

“It’s definitely fast hockey,” he said. “It’s great to play for a bunch of scouts and play a full quarterly season. We wouldn’t have this without the guys running this.”

The tournament invites were even extended to European players who wanted to play at a collegiate level. Perrott, on loan to HK Martin in Slovakia, recruited a pair of HK Martin players, Frantisek Smidzar and Denis Bakala, to demonstrate their skills against the North American style of hockey for college recruits.

‘Hockey is back’

Realizing the PBHH Invitational took the efforts of many. The four organizers and their families are among the many volunteers who run the non-profit event.

“We’re very happy with how it turned out,” Hoffmann said. “It’s been going very smoothly so far. What more can you hope for?”

Thanks to those hockey moms behind the scenes, the “organizers” have been able to shift their focus to the ice.

Hoffmann said the tournament felt real when he threw his first check.

“The first time I made a hit,” he said. “And then, the first time I got the puck and someone sat on me. As shift after squad progressed, you felt it. Hockey is back.”

Andrew Perrott is delighted that his idea has come to fruition.

“This is for everyone,” he said. “Everyone here has lost something because of COVID. There were a lot of people who put a lot of effort into this.”

Perrott said several of his colleagues thanked him.

“Coming from these guys, it means the world,” he added. “This is put together for them to show themselves and their progression.”

