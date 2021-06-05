Shirtless Zayn Malik is in a heated conflict outside a New York bar

Zayn Malik appears to have been involved in an altercation that nearly ended in a physical brawl outside a bar in New York City on Thursday.

A former One Direction member, 28, who smoked shirtless, took part in a screaming match with a man allegedly coming from the neighboring Little Sister Lounge in a video obtained by TMZ. It seems it was.

It’s not clear why Malik took off his shirt, but a source familiar with the matter told TMZ on Friday that “PillowTalk” performers wore it before leaving the Amsterdam billiards club.

Malik representatives did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“Zain is here often and we love him. He has been playing billiards and table tennis with a lot of people here for a few hours and that was no problem.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter.

I heard [scuffle] I started all over again with a guy who wanted a picture, but I’m not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam billiard T-shirt, but I was sorry he didn’t wear it outside! “The owner added with a laugh.

Zayn Malik Calls on Recording Academy to “End the Secret Committee”

Sources also told TMZ that the man allegedly tried to seduce 26-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend. He wasn’t with Malik.

GIGI HADID and ZAYN MALIK WELCOME BABY GIRL: “SO IN LOVE”

According to Gossip Outlets, onlookers appeared to insult the fight between Malik and the man before the apparent members of Malik’s camp evicted Malik from Dodge before the division got physical. He reportedly yelled insults. The police were reportedly not involved.

Click here to download the FOX News app

Malik and Hadid recently had their first child, Kai, together in September.