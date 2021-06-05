Clippers vs. Mavericks – Game Recap – June 4, 2021

DALLAS — Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers set an NBA record of six consecutive wins for the road team in a playoff series.

Now they must figure out how to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home in a Game 7 to avoid another bitter post-season disappointment.

Leonard tied his playoff career high at 45 points and the Clippers defeated the Mavericks 104–97 on Friday night, winning for the third time in front of a rowdy Dallas crowd more than three times the size of the regular season.

This time it was a tense finish delivered by the two-time NBA Finals MVP after double-digit LA wins in the first two games at Dallas and at home after the Clippers’ third loss in a row.

Great players perform at great moments, said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. It just shows you who Kawhi Leonard is.

Only one other seven-game run had started with five consecutive road team victories. Now Leonard and Paul George get their first chance to take out the team they defeated in six games in the first round of the Florida playoff bubble in the first round of August. Game 7 is Sunday in Los Angeles.

Just another basketball game, Leonard said. As we say, if we don’t want to go home, pay attention to details, have confidence and shoot the ball with confidence. If you do, you can live with the results.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points but was only 2 out of 9 out of a 3-point range as the LA defense ramped up the pressure at key moments and held Dallas to 29% shot in the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 23 points but missed a three-pointer and a lay-up in the closing minutes.

After coming home with a 2-0 series lead and losing twice, the Mavericks lost a close-out game for the second time in seven games under coach Rick Carlisle.

Now Dallas has to bounce back from the disappointment of another missed home field opportunity, still looking for its first playoff series win since the franchise’s only championship 10 years ago.

We’ve done it before in this series, said Kristaps Porzingis, Doncic’s European sidekick who was relegated to a secondary role on offense, finishing with just seven points on seven shots in 31 minutes. We feel like we can beat them, and we’ll see who’s right and who’s wrong.

The Mavericks trailed 90-88 when Maxi Kleber missed an open corner 3. Leonard scored the next eight LA ​​points, including back-to-back 3-pointers for a 98-90 lead with 1:41 left.

One night after the opposing Los Angeles team was eliminated when LeBron James and the Lakers lost to Phoenix, the Clippers trailed long stretches before taking the lead for good with six minutes left on a jumper from George who scored 20 points and 13. had a rebound.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 of his 25 points in the first quarter to keep LA close early. Leonard took over from there.

The five-time All-Star made all of his five shots in the fourth quarter, including consecutive 3s, while LA shot 63% in the last quarter. Leonard was 18 out of 25 overall and 5 out of 9 in deep.

He destroyed us, Doncic said. He had a great game. That’s what he does.

Leonard’s strong finish came after guarding Doncic at the start and plenty of time afterwards, with Lue saying the Clippers had to slow down the Dallas thrill in the first quarter after Doncic scored 19 in the first en route to 42 in Game 5.

He has been a big factor in defense throughout the series, Carlisle said. The fact that he had the energy offensively to make those shots along the trajectory, most of which were very difficult, is something to see.

The biggest lead for both teams from the middle of the second quarter to the end of the third was a seven point lead over Dallas in the third.

The Clippers quickly cleared that deficit with their best defensive intensity yet, leading to an 11-0 run that was capped by a three-pointer from Leonard.

LA left Dorian Finney-Smith open for a three-pointer that helped Dallas get back to the front, and the Mavericks later scored the last five points of the third for a 77-73 lead.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Serge Ibaka missed his fourth game in a row with back cramps. The problem kept him out of 30 straight games in the regular season before playing the final two games leading up to the playoffs and the first two in this series. Ibaka made the trip for Game 5 after staying in LA for the first two games in Dallas. … After Leonard, Jackson and George, the second-highest scorer in LA was Nicolas Batum with six.

Mavericks: Carlisle’s only other close-out loss as coach of the Mavericks was in Game 7 in San Antonio in the first round in 2014, when the Mavericks weren’t expected to last that long. … Boban Marjanovich scored 12 points as Dallas again went with a big lineup.

